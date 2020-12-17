Kyle Kuzma Closes Preseason Game vs. Phoenix

The Lakers walked away with their third win in tonight’s preseason clash against the Phoenix Suns. The Lake Show closed it out 112-107.

Kyle Kuzma (23 pts) was highly effective tonight. He was physical on both the offensive and defensive units. He mentioned postgame that “one thing I can add [to his game] is shooting confidently...” and that he did. Going 50% from the arc, Kuz was the leading scorer among the squad. From sharp cuts to triples, he was a consistent leader in the 32 minutes he was on the floor. Coach Frank Vogel spoke highly of Kyle postgame, stating, “I’m happy to continue to see him grow. He’s a big part of what we’re going to do this year.”

Kuzma with the Cut pic.twitter.com/fTKZHZ5sNw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

Talen Horton-Tucker (18 pts, 5 reb) was a force again. The young gun hit the floor and went straight for a swat at the rim, then proceeded to repeatedly penetrate the paint. In 19 minutes, THT went for 14 points.

LeBron James (11 pts) and Anthony Davis (10 pts) hit the floor for the first time since notching title No. 17 for the Lakers. Fresh off earning Finals MVP, LeBron put his touches on the game with a few fall-away jumpers. And AD did the same with a Davis dunk that rattled the rim. The dynamic duo played the just first half together and got some reps in with their teammates before the regular season begins next week.

Fadeaway bucket by Bron, smooth like butter pic.twitter.com/CU0o1ANfIV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

The reps included a LeBron-esque full-court pass to AD, only the pass was from one of the Lake Show’s newest bigs: Marc Gasol. Marc’s passing was highly impressive in Sunday’s game against the Clippers, but tonight his biggest contribution was his rebound performance.

Gasol to AD in the end zone pic.twitter.com/H3F3h7K7qS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

Montrezl Harrell (11 pts, 6 reb) was another big making a big impact. AD announced in his postgame interview, “we take pride in ourselves defensively” and “we added some great pieces.”

Coach Vogel had similar sentiments, mentioning how it’s still necessary to “teach the new guys the way we do things, but there is a high pedigree on the defensive end with the guys we’ve brought in.”

The game wrapped with a Jared Dudley dagger and the Lake Show bench went wild “I was only looking at Dudley’s celebration,” Coach Vogel said. AD echoed his coach, “We love to see him go out there and make 3’s for us.”

Everyone loves a dagger from Dudz. pic.twitter.com/4Gnay3lVez — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

The second matchup vs. Phoenix is Friday. But the real Show for Los Angeles is just six short days away... who’s ready?