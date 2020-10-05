Lakers Fall to Heat 104 – 115

The Heat came out firing Sunday night in Orlando, building multiple double digit leads throughout the contest. This marks the Lakers’ first loss in this year’s NBA Finals. The Lakers are now 2-1 on the series. The Lakers bench tied a team postseason-high with 53 points, tied for the second-most bench points in an NBA Finals game since starters were first tracked in 1970-71, according to Elias Sports Bureau. It was the 15th occasion this season in which the reserves combined for 50+ points, and the second of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Sunday’s contest marked the first loss for the Lakers this postseason when making more three-pointers (10-1) or attempting more free throws (8-1) than their opponent.

LeBron James tallied 25 points (9-16 FG), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 39 minutes, good for the 125th double-double of his postseason career. The performance marked his 23rd NBA Finals game with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, tying Elgin Baylor for most all-time. With his second assist of the night, James passed John Stockton for second on the NBA’s all-time playoffs assists list. With his second field goal of the night, James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the NBA Finals all-time field goals made list.

Markieff Morris recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two assists as he finished a team-high +10 in 25 minutes off the bench. Morris converted a postseason career-high five three-pointers, tying the most triples made by a Lakers player in a single game during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Kyle Kuzma scored a postseason career-high 19 points (4-8 3FG) along with three rebounds in 23 minutes.