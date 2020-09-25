Dwight, LeBron and AD Grab Game 4

Tonight’s Lakers-Nuggets Game 4 could be described as a true Western Showdown.

The Lakers had the final draw and came out on top, 114-108. They now lead the Western Conference Finals 3-1.

There’s no denying Denver has earned their place in contention; they wanted this one. But with the risk of having this round all tied up, the Lakers held the game tightly in their grasp and did not let go.

Dwight Howard (12 pts, 11 reb) was the difference maker this Thursday night. Coach Frank Vogel changed up his starting five with the inclusion of DH, and throughout his 23 minutes everybody on the floor knew Dwight was there. It wasn’t even an energy that he brought; it can best be described as a spirit. He was efficient, eager, and more than anything, ravenous.

The Lakers struggled with rebounds in Game 3, but tonight it seemed that was one of two things on No. 39’s mind. The other being: Throwing. It. Down. Six of Dwight’s 11 rebounds were offensive and if you go by the numbers that means when this big fella collected the rock from down below, he went right back up with it.

Anthony Davis (34 pts) and LeBron James (26 pts, 8 ast, 9 reb) continue to lead their teammates with their expert abilities. Davis unleashed an energy from the start that cast a spell over Denver. He scored the Lakers first 10 points in just a few minutes and as the match progressed, he became more and more opulent offensively.

It’s hard to choose but James’ impact might’ve been felt most defensively speaking this evening. Yes, he repeatedly split the double team and when Denver waited with a wall of three, LeBron drew the foul. But the King was a crucial piece to the Lakers’ defensive success. He was fervent when it came to covering the weak side of the paint and stepped up big by going man-to-man on Jamal Murray. The shifty guard was a serious threat to the Lakers as he hit preposterous shot after preposterous shot. That was until LeBron asked for the assignment. "I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going. He’s special,” the King said.

This is starting to be an every game occurrence, but Rajon Rondo (11 pts, 7 ast, 5 reb) has moved to 8th on the list of most assists in Playoff History. In Game 3, he passed Lakers Legend, Kobe Bryant, and tonight ‘Doe moved by Scottie Pippen. Rondo’s been making magic along the way as he travels down the list of greats. The Lakers having Rondo as their playmaker when Bron is on the floor is incredible. When Rondo takes control, LeBron is given a freedom that he doesn’t take for granted. The Lake Show’s passing overall was mesmerizing in Game 4 and heavily influenced by No. 9.

Also regarding Rajon Rondo, LeBron spoke candidly in his walk-off interview saying that the team will rally around the Louisville native, after protests started yesterday throughout Kentucky as a result of the grand jury’s announcement that no officers would be charged with murder in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The guys played with a heavy heart and Breonna Taylor in their thoughts. LeBron also stated postgame: “We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna. … We want justice no matter how long it takes.” Every player continues to play through the heaviest of circumstances in this 2020 playoff series.

The Lake Show returns Saturday and will face the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals.