Lakers Fall to Nuggets 106 - 114

The Lakers lost their first game of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets, 106 – 114. The Lakers scored a team postseason-high 64 points in the paint (32-42 FG). Los Angeles leads the league in points in the paint (49.8) during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James tallied the 26th triple-double of his postseason career, finishing with 30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. The performance marked the 14th 30-point triple-double of James’ playoff career (most all-time). It marks the fifth time that James has tallied at least three triple-doubles in a single postseason, joining Earvin “Magic” Johnson as the only two players to record at least three triple-doubles in five or more separate postseasons. James scored 20 points in the second half, the 92nd playoff half of his career with 20+ points.

Rajon Rondo had nine points, eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. With his seventh assist of the night, Rondo passed Kobe Bryant for ninth on the NBA’s all-time playoffs assist list. The performance marked the 31st game of his postseason career that he has notched at least three steals, tied for fourth among active players.

Anthony Davis finished with 27 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 43 minutes. In his 26th career playoff appearance, Davis scored at least 25 points in a playoff game for the 22nd time and the 11th time during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The 43 minutes played by Davis were the most by a Lakers player during this postseason.