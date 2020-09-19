Lakers Team Ball Takes Game 1

It was a beautiful Friday night here in Los Angeles, as Lakers fans watched their team take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals from the Denver Nuggets,126-114.

After five days of no Lake Show, the top seed in the West returned to play tonight complete with the same strength, skill and synergy we’ve seen throughout this playoff series.

Garnering First Team All-NBA honors this week, the first-class tandem, LeBron James (15 pts, 12 ast, 6 reb) and Anthony Davis (37 pts, 10 reb) lived up to the accolade in their performance tonight. Denver came into the matchup fully aware they had to find a way to stop these two from getting to the rim — but had no such luck this evening.

Davis’ offensive style was cunning in tonight’s victory. One could quite literally see the big man’s wheels turning as he’d decide which would be most successful: a step-back jumper, or a drive and floater over his opponent. Playoff LeBron continued to make his premier play look effortless. His offensive game had a primary focus on generating a diverse caliber of scoring from the whole squad. Overall, his teammates played at a level that very clearly personified the King’s style.

The biggest tell of a LeBron James influence? A team that attacks the paint. The team shot 53% from the field. And where LBJ played a big factor in pushing the tempo, a main focal point in this 2020 playoff run brought his playmaker vision to life time-after-time tonight. Yes, Rajon Rondo (7 pts, 9 ast) was once again handing out dimes and moved into the top 10 for playoff assists. Rondo credits his teammates for the achievement: “Thats the teammate award, I can’t thank those guys enough.”

Coach Frank Vogel’s team has been talked about all season due in part to their versatility. They have a range of rotations that can get the job done. Well tonight the lineup returned to a familiar favorite in the second quarter as Dwight Howard (13 pts) took the floor. Dwight was a nuisance — in the best way possible. His stat line won't depict how absolutely stifling he was on Denver’s bigs, specifically Nikola Jokić, but the dramatic cut in the Nuggets scoring the second and third quarter had Dwight’s name all over it.

Tonight was big, but it was also Game 1 of 4. Denver has a knack for coming back from large deficits. The Lakers cannot take their foot off the gas. Coach Vogel told his team at half, “our work is not anywhere near finished.” That’s the mentality. Game 2 is Sunday.