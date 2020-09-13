LeBron Lights Lakers Way to Western Conference Finals

Next stop on the Lake Show tour? The Western Conference Finals. After defeating Houston 119-96 tonight in Game 5, the Lakers look ahead.

This was the second time this playoff run that the Lakers went down in Game 1 and were questioned. And this was the second time the Lakers had a straight answer.

Spending most of his career in the East, LeBron James (29 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast) has never been to the Western Conference Finals, but he bought a one-way ticket tonight. Game after game, basketball watchers from around the world are reminded why James has the most playoff wins in history. Tonight was another win and further proof of No. 23’s prowess. The King was sinking triples, creating doubles, and added his 9th block to his total for this round — that is 9 of 17 total team blocks. LeBron was a leader in every sense of the word and set a standard of excellence for his teammates to meet; and that they did.

Yes, yes, LeBron led and his teammates followed. The Lakers’ lethal fast break offense is symbolic of this. The Purple and Gold had 17 points in transition to Houston’s 6. But you see, success in transition starts from under the rim, and that credit is due to Anthony Davis (13 pts, 11 reb). AD is always there; with enormous reach his arms snatch the rock wherever it falls.

As Round 2 comes to a close, major props are in order for Markieff Morris (16 pts) who joined the Lakers Family back in March and has assimilated with the crew as if he’s been here from the beginning. Keef making the move to the starting 5 was big for the Lakers this round in terms of being better equipped against Houston’s offense. And every time No. 88 hit the floor, he brought a fire — and not just because he’s consistently hot from three. On the topic of triples, Keef went 4-for-4 tonight while his whole squad shot 50% from beyond the arc, notching a franchise playoff-record of 19 triples.

There is so much to love about this Lakers team. And to those watching it seems that these guys have known each other all their lives. The strong relationships and continued success on the floor are a result of a shared respect, a persistent passion and an honor to represent Los Angeles. That’s brought them this far, let’s see what’s next.