Second Unit Steals Game 4 From Houston

It was a fierce Game 4 for the Lakers today, starting with a little change up to the starters. For a majority of the 48 minutes, the team looked fully rested and ready as they took another game from Houston, 110-100.

The series is now 3-1.

You must be well-rounded to be a talented team, and today every guy dressed in gold was top-notch.

As history would have it, Anthony Davis (29 pts, 12 reb) and LeBron James (16 pts, 15 reb, 9 ast) are always going to make an impact; as the Lake Show’s leaders that’s their responsibility, but it was a second unit Show this Thursday.

After the first quarter, Coach Frank Vogel said, “the defensive game is growing each game.” Well, continue to trust in Coach V because the strongest defense in the playoffs just got stronger. Markieff Morris (9 pts) started at the 5, making the line up a little smaller than usual. Danny Green (10 pts, 4 reb) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 pts) continued to protect the outside, with the help of Alex Caruso (16 pts) and Rajon Rondo (11 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast) clocking in for the second shift. Houston looked like a different team out there tonight as the Lake Show forced twos and turnovers all game long. The Rockets end of the floor could’ve said closed for business because this Lakers defense was slamming almost every door and locking it behind them.

And as it goes, defense fuels offense...

It's unclear if the guys skipped dinner, because boy were they hungry. More than half the players that stepped foot on the floor tonight scored 10+ points. But more notable than the Lakers shooting, which was 49% from the field, was their offensive rebounds, all 12 of them to Houston’s 1. DGreen and Rondo were getting in there with the tallest of them and giving their guys second chances. Quite honestly, it was as though our guys had magnets for hands because they were devastating on the board, especially... you guessed it — AD who scored a colossal amount of points off the glass... again. Rondo was striking for a third-straight game, LeBron was spectacular, Anthony Davis was out of this world.

It was all-out team ball today. Triples, dimes, and drives were abundant, but this offensive synopsis would not be complete without a mention of the Rook, Talen Horton-Tucker who stepped foot in his first playoff game tonight and didn’t take it for granted. There was a composed, confident 19-year-old who went for 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in a mere 7 minutes. “He comes in and gives us everything,” Davis praised his teammate postgame.

Game 3 was everything from everyone.

Energy, intensity and depth was the recipe for success today and this third-straight victory tastes sweet. Los Angeles, the opportunity to advance is Saturday.