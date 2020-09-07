Lakers Battle to Take Game 2 from Houston

Small ball may have taken Game 1, but the Lakers’ strength and will seized Game 2 with a 117-109 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The series is tied 1-1.

The Lakers look as though they are still navigating how best to shut down this Houston team, but tonight the Purple and Gold’s game plan was to strictly “stay the course and play hard” as Frank Vogel put it before the start of the final quarter.

The Lake Show’s defense has been celebrated all year long and tonight we saw hints of just how striking this defense can be when executed along the perimeter. The rotation transformed from Game 1 as the Lakers went guard heavy to combat Houston’s precise three-point shooting. There was however one big that played an instrumental 36 minutes. A big that some would mistake as a point guard by how he plays... if it wasn’t for the fact that he’s 6’ 10”.

Anthony Davis (34 pts, 10 reb) knew coming into this round that he’d have to adjust his game — and tonight he did so sensationally. The Rockets defense stayed tight on the big fella, so Davis made space for himself by dancing masterfully around the inside. Lakers fans, kick up your feet because it seems the lethal, AD mid-range jumper is here to stay as he went 15-for-24 from the field. A contradiction in its truest form, the powerful Anthony Davis is also as graceful as they come.

Grace and power can also be attributed to another one of the Lake Show’s finest.

It’s a scary thought to think LeBron James (28 pts, 11 reb, 9 ast) has a 4th gear reserved for the playoffs — it’s even scarier to witness it. LBJ added yet another accolade to the list that could line Slauson Ave here in Los Angeles. He now has the second-most playoff three-pointers in NBA History. His list of basketball achievements make it look like he’s been doing this forever... and that’s because he pretty much has. And where King James has 17 years of experience, it doesn’t look like the veteran is slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking of vets...

Tonight, was also the return of Rajon Rondo (10 pts, 9 ast, 5 stl). Although Friday night was the first official time No. 9 has hit the floor since March, after getting acclimated in Game 1 Rondo was back to his old ways, handing out dimes as if he was a bank. And ironically, stealing the rock as if he was a bank robber. Rondo's +28 night ties for his best in 96 games since becoming a Laker.

Markieff Morris (16 pts, 5 reb), Kyle Kuzma (13 pts, 6 reb) and Alex Caruso were also second unit standouts. Kuz was knocking down vital shots and AC Fresh was creating them. Keef was not only hot from three but brought a surge of energy into the hearts of his teammates on the floor. LeBron stated postgame, “Keef was gigantic... He's just a professional that stays ready.”

The Lakers know what they must do as they continue in this series. AD announced in his walkoff interview, “We’re gonna’ fight. We have a lot of guys with championship DNA.” The team made it clear tonight that they certainly have a lot of fight left in them. Lakers Nation, see you Tuesday for Game 3.