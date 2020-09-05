Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Rockets Game 1 (9/04/20)

The Lakers lost their first 2020 Playoff meeting with the Houston Rockets on Friday, 112 – 97.

Anthony Davis finished with 25 points (10-16 FG), 14 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 37 minutes, good for the 16th double-double of his playoff career. Davis joins Robert Covington as the only players in these NBA Playoffs to tally at least three steals and three blocks in the same game, doing so for the first time in his career.

LeBron James tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. With his second three-pointer in tonight’s contest, James tied Ray Allen for second on the NBA’s all-time playoff three-pointers list (385). James passed his teammate Dwight Howard for 13th on the NBA’s all-time postseason blocks list (236) with his second rejection of the night.

Rajon Rondo made his Lakers playoff debut on Friday, finishing the game with eight points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes. Prior to tonight’s contest, Rondo had missed two NBA Playoff games due to right thumb surgery (8/18-8/20) and three games due to back spasms (8/22-8/29).

Alec Caruso led the second unit with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes. Including the regular season, the contest marked the second-highest scoring total for Caruso this season.