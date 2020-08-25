The Lakers Overtake Blazers on Mamba Day

Kobe Bryant taught the world that Mamba Mentality is the “quest to be better today, than you were yesterday,” and there was nothing better than the Lake Show on Monday night. Last night’s performance was all heart for this Lakers team in Game 4 on 8/24, as the team walked away with their third straight win in this series. The 135-115 victory brings their lead to 3-1 for Round 1.

Kobe’s team embodied all he stood for last night as they donned the Mamba’s City Edition uniforms to honor his legacy.

Their minds were set from the start. For over four-straight minutes the Lakers held the Trail Blazers to zero as they went for 15 points. Shortly after, the score remarkably evolved to 24-8. Again, Anthony Davis (18 pts, 5 ast) was owning the mid-range game. The Brow scored a point for every minute he played as he stepped out in the third due to minor back spasms.

LeBron James (30 pts, 10 ast, 6 reb) was absolutely electric. The floor was his oyster, no Blazer could stop him. James’ shooting was nearly perfect from the arc, sinking 4-of-5. Yes, Playoff LeBron played an impeccable 28 minutes, going 10-for-12 from the field, and made his teammates look even better, which is typical for the lead playmaker who cashed in on a double-double tonight. Down below, Dwight Howard (13 pts, 8 reb) displayed an insatiable hunger on both ends of the floor.

LeBron with the final three buckets of an 80-point #LakeShow half



As a whole, the Purple and Gold made it rain all night and from all over in Orlando. The squad went 43.6% from three and set their new franchise playoff best with 17 treys. Now, the narrative has been that the Lakers offense has been lacking in the Bubble, but Coach Frank Vogel didn’t doubt his guys for a second, stating repeatedly game after game that the law of averages would come around and the outside shots would start falling... and that they did. In fact, the Lakers scored their most first half points in a playoff game in 33 years.

It cannot be stressed enough, this Lakers defense is lights out. Of the 16 teams in playoff contention, they are ranked No. 1 defensively. A rank attributed in part to Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Anthony Davis’ constant ability to swat, steal and smother. And in part to his fellow bigs’ stifling performances surrounding the rim. Speaking of, JaVale McGee (8 pts, 8 reb) was a presence with 4 blocks in the paint. Further up around the perimeter Danny Green (14 pts) locked down another pair of blocks last night and Kyle Kuzma (18 pts) exuded pure hustle as he chased down Portland’s shooters around the arc.

The Lakers 2020 Playoff Slogan, Leave a Legacy, was inspired by a quote from Kobe, “LA is the land of opportunity ...it’s the place where you can learn from the greats who came before you. And where you can continue their journey farther. It’s where you leave a legacy for the next generation of LA greats to carry on after you.”

Poetically, last night the great Laker Legend Elgin Baylor watched his team from the virtual fan board, alongside students from Kobe’s Mamba Academy. The team could take the series Wednesday night. Carry on, Lake Show, carry on.