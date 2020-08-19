Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Blazers Game 1 (8/18/20)

The Lakers lost their first Playoff game in 2020 to the Blazers, 93-100, as red hot Damian Lillard continued to find his stroke. This marks the Lakers first Playoff appearance in six years.

LeBron James totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and a playoff career-high 16 assists, becoming the first player to finish with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in an NBA Playoff game. The performance marked his 24th career playoff triple-double (second all-time) and he becomes the first player in NBA history to earn a triple-double in a postseason debut with multiple teams (previously 4/22/06 vs. WAS) and is one of four players to do so at least once. LeBron joined Magic Johnson as only Lakers players to tally a triple-double in their Lakers playoff debut (4/8/80 vs. Phoenix). James notched a triple-double in the opening game of the postseason for the third time in his career (most all-time). In Tuesday's game LeBron also matched previous playoff career highs for assists in a half with 10 in the first half (previously 6/4/17 at Golden State) and a single quarter with seven in the second frame (previously 5/8/15 at Chicago).

Anthony Davis notched 28 points (12-17 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in his Lakers playoff debut. The performance marked the 13th playoff double-double of his career.

Alex Caruso tallied two points, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench. He becomes the fourth Laker to have at least three takeaways in his playoff debut and the first since Nick Van Exel in 1995.