Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Kings (8/13/20)

Despite a 136-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles finished the regular season with a record of 52-19 (.732), their best winning percentage in a season since 2008-09 (65-17, .793). The Lakers played the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, August 13th, to cap off what’s been their most successful season in over a decade. The Lakers took a 40-30 lead after the first quarter, the 10th time this season they have scored at least 40 points in a single frame. Los Angeles shot 8-14 from beyond the arc in the first, tying the most three-pointers they have made in a single quarter this season.

LeBron James notched 17 points, four assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes, extending his NBA record to 995 consecutive games scoring in double figures. James finished the regular season averaging 25.3 points, a league-leading and career-high 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Dion Waiters led the team in scoring with 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. In seven games as a Laker, Waiters averaged 11.9 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker made his first career start, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes. Over the last four games, the rookie averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 steals, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Devontae Cacok made his career debut for Los Angeles, recording six points, five rebounds and one assist in nine minutes off the bench.