Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Pacers (8/8/20)

The Lakers fell to the Pacers at the Field House in Orlando, FL, Saturday afternoon 111 – 116. There was plenty of back and forth action as the Pacers led after the 1st and 3rd quarters, while the Lakers went into the half on top.

LeBron James finished the night with 31 points (13-24 FG), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes. The performance marked James’ 21st game of the season with at least 30 points and was the 29th time he’s led the Lakers in scoring this season.

Quinn Cook scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3FG) in 24 minutes off the bench, his seventh game of the season scoring in double figures and first since scoring a season-high 22 against Orlando on January 15. This was the seventh game of his career in which he has connected on a career-high five triples and first since March 31, 2019 vs. Charlotte.

Dwight Howard notched 10 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes, good for his ninth double-double of the season and the 731st of his career (10th all-time). The contest marked the 20th time Howard has led the Lakers in rebounds this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker recorded a career-high-tying 10 points, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes. In two appearances since the NBA Restart in Orlando, he is averaging 10.0 points (.615 FG%), 2.0 steals and 1.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes.