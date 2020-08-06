Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Thunder (8/5/20)

In the their fourth outing of the NBA restart in Orlando, the Lakers move to 51-16 on the season with a 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Converting on the offensive end of the floor proved difficult as the Lakers struggled from the field.

LeBron James tallied his 45th double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes. It marked the 488th double-double of his career, tying him with Zach Randolph and Kevin Willis for 29th on the NBA’s all-time double-doubles list, according to Stathead Basketball. James extended his streak of regular season double-digit scoring games to 992, an NBA record. The performance marked the 1,254th game of his career in which James has scored at least 10 points, tying Kobe Bryant for sixth-most in NBA history.

Dion Waiters led the second unit with 14 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes. In four games with Los Angeles, Waiters is averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.