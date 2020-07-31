Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Clippers (7/30/20)

The Lakers notched their 50th win of the regular season with a 103-101 victory over the LA Clippers, improving to a conference-leading 50-14 record on the year. Los Angeles reached the 50-win mark for the 33rd time in franchise history and for the first time since 2010-11. The Lakers moved to 17-2 with the starting lineup of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony David, Danny Green, LeBron James, and JaVale McGee. With tonight’s win, the Lakers moved to 150-74 in head-to-head match-ups between the two teams and have split the season series. Anthony Davis and LeBron James became the first pair of Lakers teammates to each record at least 20 30-point games in the same season since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2002-03.

Anthony Davis finished with 34 points (16-17 FT), eight rebounds, and four assists, netting his 20th 30-point game of the season (T-8th in the NBA) and his 46th game of the season with 20+ points (10th in the NBA). In four games against the Clippers this season, Davis averaged 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks. The performance marked his 13th consecutive game against the Clippers with at least 20 points. Davis scored in double figures in the first (14) and third (12) quarters of tonight’s contest, ranking third in the NBA in scoring for those frames this season. Davis converted 12 free throws in the first half, the most shots he’s made from the charity stripe in any first half throughout his career.

LeBron James notched 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes, good for his 43rd double-double of the season (6th in the NBA). With the win, James broke a tie with Kobe Bryant and Clifford Robinson for the ninth place on the NBA’s regular season win list (837 wins). Tonight’s game marked his 989th consecutive regular season contest scoring double figures, an NBA record.

Kyle Kuzma tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes off the bench, good for his 25th game this season leading the second unit in scoring. Dion Waiters finished with 11 points and a game-high +17 in 21 minutes of action.