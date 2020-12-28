Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Timberwolves (12/27/20)
The Lakers never trailed en route to a 127-91 win over the Timberwolves to move to 2-1 on the season.
Notes from the game:
- Scoring for the Lakers: Kuzma -20 points, LeBron – 18 points, Harrell/Gasol/Horton-Tucker – 12 points, Schröder – 11 points. 58 points were from the bench.
- Marc Gasol was effective at both ends with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 blocks.
- Hot shooting all night, with the Lakers shooting 55.6% overall and 37.1% from 3.
- On the defensive end, the Timberwolves were held to 36.9% shooting and just 17.1% from 3. The Lakers tallied 14 blocks.
- All Lakers played, led by Kyle Kuzma at 29 minutes.
- Lakers built their lead in the 3rd quarter, ending 103-67. Kuzma didn't attempt a shot in the 3rd Q. Offense instead was initiated by LeBron and Marc Gasol.
- With his fourth basket in tonight’s contest, LeBron James has scored in double figures for the 1,260th time in his career, tying Kevin Garnett for the fourth-most such performances in NBA history.
- A small push by Minnesota early in the second quarter ate into the lead, but aggressive hands on defense caused turnovers that led to fast break points and a 67-45 halftime lead. In the first half, the Lakers hit 56% from the field and 9 of 20 3’s, and held the Timberwolves to 35% shooting.
- LeBron turned left ankle at end of 2nd quarter, but stayed in the game to finish the half and play in the 3rd quarter.
- 40-23 lead after the 1st Q. Kuzma (14 points, 4 3’s) led the way and was supported by LeBron and Schröder (7 points apiece) and 6 from Harrell. Gasol and Schröder each had 3 assists as Lakers shot 71.4% (15 of 21 with 6 3’s).
- Lakers with a hot start going 5-5 from 3 point land to open an 18-6 lead. Kyle Kuzma had 3 and a block on the defensive end.
- Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis. He joined LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caledwill-Pope, and Dennis Schröder.
- Anthony Davis was out due to right calf contusion.
- Lakers wore their blue Classic Edition jerseys for the first time in the season.
