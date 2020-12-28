Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Timberwolves (12/27/20)

The Lakers never trailed en route to a 127-91 win over the Timberwolves to move to 2-1 on the season.

Notes from the game:

Scoring for the Lakers: Kuzma -20 points, LeBron – 18 points, Harrell/Gasol/Horton-Tucker – 12 points, Schröder – 11 points. 58 points were from the bench.

Marc Gasol was effective at both ends with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 blocks.

Hot shooting all night, with the Lakers shooting 55.6% overall and 37.1% from 3.

On the defensive end, the Timberwolves were held to 36.9% shooting and just 17.1% from 3. The Lakers tallied 14 blocks.

All Lakers played, led by Kyle Kuzma at 29 minutes.

Lakers built their lead in the 3rd quarter, ending 103-67. Kuzma didn't attempt a shot in the 3rd Q. Offense instead was initiated by LeBron and Marc Gasol.

With his fourth basket in tonight’s contest, LeBron James has scored in double figures for the 1,260th time in his career, tying Kevin Garnett for the fourth-most such performances in NBA history.

A small push by Minnesota early in the second quarter ate into the lead, but aggressive hands on defense caused turnovers that led to fast break points and a 67-45 halftime lead. In the first half, the Lakers hit 56% from the field and 9 of 20 3’s, and held the Timberwolves to 35% shooting.

LeBron turned left ankle at end of 2nd quarter, but stayed in the game to finish the half and play in the 3rd quarter.

40-23 lead after the 1st Q. Kuzma (14 points, 4 3’s) led the way and was supported by LeBron and Schröder (7 points apiece) and 6 from Harrell. Gasol and Schröder each had 3 assists as Lakers shot 71.4% (15 of 21 with 6 3’s).

Lakers with a hot start going 5-5 from 3 point land to open an 18-6 lead. Kyle Kuzma had 3 and a block on the defensive end.

Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis. He joined LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caledwill-Pope, and Dennis Schröder.

Anthony Davis was out due to right calf contusion.

Lakers wore their blue Classic Edition jerseys for the first time in the season.

