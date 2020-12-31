Postgame Notes: Lakers vs. Spurs (12/30/20)

Lakers were able to build and maintain a lead, but not pull away en route to a 121-107 win.

Notes:

Wesley Matthews got his first made 3s of the season, going 6-6 from distance.

LeBron celebrated his birthday with his 1000 consecutive double-digit scoring night as a part of an26 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists effort.

Dennis Schröder maintained his strong shooting start to the season, getting 21 points on 9-15 shooting and 3-5 from 3. He also got 4 assists and 4 rebounds on the night.

As a team, the Lakers shot 56.1% on the night and 53.8% from 3 (14-26).

The Lakers had the rebounding edge 47-39.

Turnovers helped keep the game close, with the Lakers getting 17 to 10 from the Spurs.

The Lakers maintained their lead throughout the 4th, keeping the hot shooting hand and holding off any Spurs pushes.

After building a lead to 18, the Spurs closed to end the quarter at 92-82. Lakers maintained their hot shooting through the quarter, going 6-7 from 3.

Lakers maintained a lead of between 6-10 points through much of the 2nd and then answered a late push by the Spurs to lead 63-53 at halftime. Lakers had 7 turnovers in the quarter.

In the 1st quarter an early 7-2 deficit was overturned with a 9-0 Lakers run and the team rode hot shooting (58.3%) including 5-9 from 3 to lead 35-27 at the end of the quarter.

With his fifth basket in tonight’s contest, LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score in double figures in 1,000 consecutive games. The streak, which began on Jan. 6, 2007, has far eclipsed Michael Jordan’s previous record of 866 straight 10-point games. James has scored in double figures in 1,262 of his 1,270 career games.

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Alex Caruso did not play due to Health and Safety Protocols.

