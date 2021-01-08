Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Spurs (1/7/21)

The Lakers lost to the Spurs 108-119. The Lakers fell into an early deficit and couldn't slow a Spurs team that was hot from 3.

Notes:

The loss snapped the Lakers 5-game winning streak.

Lakers finished their season series with the Spurs at 2-1.

LeBron James went 8-15 overall and 4-7 from 3 for 27 points along with 12 assists and 6 rebounds.

Anthony Davis scored 23 points (11-17), along with 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Lakers out-scored the Spurs in the paint 66-34.

Lakers were held to 8 fast break points.

Alex Caruso scored 8 points in his return to the court in 20 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 10 points in 20 minutes of action.

After missing the 2 games in San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge went 11-18 for 28 points.

Spurs shot 16-35 on 3 pointers.

Slow start to the game for the Lakers with the first score coming at 7:57. Lakers opened the game 0 for 4 from 3, contrasted with San Antonio’s 5 of 6, but 2 made 3's by LeBron and 2 more by Alex Caruso cut into the San Antonio lead to end the quarter 26-34 Spurs. 2nd Quarter: Even as Lakers shooting improved, they were not able to slow Spurs whose hot shooting continued with 11 made threes in the first half. Turnovers also fueled the Spurs with 9 Lakers turnovers leading to 14 Spurs points. Talen Horton-Tucker provided a spark with 10 points in the quarter. Spurs lead at half 56-65.

Alex Caruso returned after missing the preceding 4 games.

