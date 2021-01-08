Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Spurs (1/7/21)
The Lakers lost to the Spurs 108-119. The Lakers fell into an early deficit and couldn't slow a Spurs team that was hot from 3.
Notes:
- The loss snapped the Lakers 5-game winning streak.
- Lakers finished their season series with the Spurs at 2-1.
- LeBron James went 8-15 overall and 4-7 from 3 for 27 points along with 12 assists and 6 rebounds.
- Anthony Davis scored 23 points (11-17), along with 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.
- Lakers out-scored the Spurs in the paint 66-34.
- Lakers were held to 8 fast break points.
- Alex Caruso scored 8 points in his return to the court in 20 minutes.
- Talen Horton-Tucker added 10 points in 20 minutes of action.
- After missing the 2 games in San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge went 11-18 for 28 points.
- Spurs shot 16-35 on 3 pointers.
- 1st Quarter:Slow start to the game for the Lakers with the first score coming at 7:57. Lakers opened the game 0 for 4 from 3, contrasted with San Antonio’s 5 of 6, but 2 made 3's by LeBron and 2 more by Alex Caruso cut into the San Antonio lead to end the quarter 26-34 Spurs.
- 2nd Quarter:Even as Lakers shooting improved, they were not able to slow Spurs whose hot shooting continued with 11 made threes in the first half. Turnovers also fueled the Spurs with 9 Lakers turnovers leading to 14 Spurs points. Talen Horton-Tucker provided a spark with 10 points in the quarter. Spurs lead at half 56-65.
- 3rd Quarter:Marc Gasol picked up his 4th foul early in the third quarter, with Alex Caruso coming on. LeBron and AD lifted the offense and the Lakers rode a 15-5 run to tie the score at 89, before the Spurs closed out the third quarter with a 89-91 lead.
- 4th Quarter:The Spurs rebuilt their lead to start the 4th and never relinquished it.
- KCP continued to work back from his ankle injury, so Kyle Kuzma stayed in the starting line-up. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schröder.
- Alex Caruso returned after missing the preceding 4 games.
