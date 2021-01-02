Postgame Notes: Lakers at Spurs (1/1/21)

Lakers used a late 9-0 run to close the game to win 109-103 over the Spurs.

Notes:

Anthony Davis tallied 34 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes, marking the 150th30-point game of his career ... The performance was the 112th time that Davis has tallied 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a contest ... The outing marked Davis’s second double-double of the season and the 301st of his career.

LeBron James finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes, good for his first triple-double of the season and the 95th of his career, ranking fifth in NBA history and second among active players ... The performance was his first triple-double since March 1, 2020 at New Orleans.

Lakers tallied a season-high 58 rebounds, with 3 players in double digits (Davis, James, Harrell).

Lakers trailed in free throws 9-12 vs 15-22 for the Spurs.

Entering the night as the #1 field goal percentage team in the NBA, the Lakers shot 45.7%, but stayed hot from 3, shooting 8-18 for 44.4%

Back and forth game the whole way with 21 lead changes and 15 ties.

Despite committing 2 more turnovers, 13-11, the Lakers led the points off turnovers 17-11.

Spurs improved in 3 point shooting from Wednesday's game, going 12-24 from distance.

A 7-1 to start the quarter pushed the Lakers into the lead, but the Spurs worked their way back into the lead and the teams kept it close throughout the 4th.

KCP had 8 of the 10 Lakers points in the 3rd Quarter when he rolled his ankle while driving to the basket. Per Lakers Reporter: KCP was diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain; he will not return to the game tonight.

Lakers opened a 7-point lead coming out of halftime with some buckets by KCP. The Spurs made a push at the end of the quarter to end it leading 81-85

LeBron and Kyle Kuzma led an offensive push early in the second quarter to take the Lakers into the lead. It was back and forth from that point and the Lakers led 58-57 at the half. Anthony Davis went for 17 points plus 5 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals to lead the way.

Offensive rebounds and shooting 4-7 on 3 pointers allowed the Lakers to overcome cold shooting from 2 point range to keep the first quarter deficit at 25-31.

Starters remained the same: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Per Lakers Media Relations: Tonight’s contest marks the first time the Lakers have played consecutive games as the road team against the same opponent and at the same arena since a pair of matchups against the St. Louis Hawks on January 2-3, 1965.

Alex Caruso did not play due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery