The Lebron James-Anthony Davis Duo Dominate Houston

It was a physical game this Sunday in Houston. After an ejection from each team and approximately 43 minutes of dominance from the Lake Show, your Lakers secured the win, 120-102.

The Lakers’ performance tonight was that of reigning champions. Offensively the team has been strong since the start of the season, but tonight they locked in on D. From the score gap to Houston’s lack of success beyond the arc, the Lakers’ defense did not go unnoticed.

Specifically, regarding James Harden (20 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb) who shoots 36% from three for his career, was held to 2-for-8 from three this evening. LeBron James (18 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast) spoke to the team’s D postgame and announced, “Our goal is to be the number one defensive team in the league.”

The defensive dominance might have had something to do with the return of Anthony Davis (27 pts, 3 blk) who missed the Lakers' previous game versus the Bulls but returned to the floor with force this Sunday. As expected, his flawless mid-range jumper picked up where he left off. For the entire first half, the Brow was perfect from the field. But more than anything, it was his defensive role that influenced the rest of his teammates.

After the Lakers lost to the Spurs on January 7th, AD stated his disapproval of the team’s defense after the game, “It’s not good enough, it’s gotta’ start with me,” he said. He called for himself and his teammates to raise their level on their end of the floor — and tonight they did.

LeBron was dangerously close to a triple-double. LBJ played a lot of bully ball in the paint. And his full court passes were extremely precise. And he even went lefty with one; it’s safe to safe LBJ is ambidextrous when it comes to the Lakers’ fast break offense. And similar to AD, Bron is a master of the fadeaway. Whether Bron has space for the shot or not, even in the smallest window he finds a way to get it off... and knock it down.

The third-leading scorer of tonight’s contest was a young gun by the name of Talen Horton-Tucker (17 pts, 5 reb). This is his first full year on the Lakers, but you wouldn’t know that by watching him. Game in and game out, the 20-year-old hits the floor and exudes confidence as he challenges vets one-on-one with his smooth handles. And no matter the traffic, THT always finds a way to get to the rim, up, under, or otherwise. “He’s a sponge,” LeBron said of Talen, and “He’s beyond his years.” Talen replied to the praise saying, “I'm really just doing what I love to do. I'm just trying to go out there and compete to the fullest.”

The Lakers walked away with a big win tonight. The team has voiced how important it is to them to win away from home, now they have two more stops on their business trip. They will face the Rockets again on Tuesday in a much-anticipated rematch.

