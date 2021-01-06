Postgame Notes: Lakers at Grizzlies (1/5/21)
Lakers had to fight through an off night on the offensive end, but were able to get the 94-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Notes:
- Lakers close out their road trip at 4-0.
- Anthony Davis line: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 4-10 on 3 pointers. It's his 43rd career game with at least 3 blocks and 3 steals.
- LeBron James: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists.
- 94 points scored was the Lakers lowest point total for the season.
- After several strong shooting nights to begin the season, the Lakers shot 43.7 percent overall and 29.0 percent from three.
- Lakers held the Grizzlies shooting to 41.4 percent overall and 38.5 percent from three after hold them to 41.1 percent overall, and 27.3 percent from three in the first game.
- Lakers fast break points were 11, below their season average of 17.1 coming into the game.
- 22 minutes off the bench for Talen Horton-Tucker with 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.
- The bench was a big factor in the win in the first game against the Grizzlies with 40 points, but was limited to 22 tonight, compared to 36 bench points for the Grizzlies.
- Lakers have been averaging 15.4 turnovers/game. They had 6 in the first quarter and 17 in game leading to 18 points for Memphis.
- After a tight 4th quarter, AD and LeBron made plays on both ends of the floor to get the Lakers the lead and see it through despite a few late turnovers to make the final score a bit closer.
- Lakers made an immediate push to begin the 2nd half to regain the lead. LeBron led the charge again, getting 9 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies took the lead back and a 67-68 lead going into the 4th.
- Memphis controlled the second quarter, but the Lakers ended the half with a 3 from AD and an and-1 by Harrell to cut the Memphis lead to 45-49 at the half. Lakers had 10 TO’s and 41.3% FG’s, with only 3 free throw attempts in the first half.
- After a quick start by the Lakers and an early 10-3 lead, Memphis came back to lead 19-24 after the first quarter. The Lakers starters held Memphis to shooting 1-11 to start the game, but Lakers turnovers lead to Memphis points and the Memphis bench scored 20 of their 24 first quarter points.
- KCP was still out with his ankle injury, so starters were the same as the previous game: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schröder.
- Alex Caruso did not play due to Health and Safety Protocols.
