Postgame Notes: Lakers at Grizzlies (1/5/21)

Lakers had to fight through an off night on the offensive end, but were able to get the 94-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Notes:

Lakers close out their road trip at 4-0.

Anthony Davis line: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals, 4-10 on 3 pointers. It's his 43rd career game with at least 3 blocks and 3 steals.

LeBron James: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists.

94 points scored was the Lakers lowest point total for the season.

After several strong shooting nights to begin the season, the Lakers shot 43.7 percent overall and 29.0 percent from three.

Lakers held the Grizzlies shooting to 41.4 percent overall and 38.5 percent from three after hold them to 41.1 percent overall, and 27.3 percent from three in the first game.

Lakers fast break points were 11, below their season average of 17.1 coming into the game.

22 minutes off the bench for Talen Horton-Tucker with 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The bench was a big factor in the win in the first game against the Grizzlies with 40 points, but was limited to 22 tonight, compared to 36 bench points for the Grizzlies.

Lakers have been averaging 15.4 turnovers/game. They had 6 in the first quarter and 17 in game leading to 18 points for Memphis.

After a tight 4th quarter, AD and LeBron made plays on both ends of the floor to get the Lakers the lead and see it through despite a few late turnovers to make the final score a bit closer.

Lakers made an immediate push to begin the 2nd half to regain the lead. LeBron led the charge again, getting 9 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies took the lead back and a 67-68 lead going into the 4th.

Memphis controlled the second quarter, but the Lakers ended the half with a 3 from AD and an and-1 by Harrell to cut the Memphis lead to 45-49 at the half. Lakers had 10 TO’s and 41.3% FG’s, with only 3 free throw attempts in the first half.

After a quick start by the Lakers and an early 10-3 lead, Memphis came back to lead 19-24 after the first quarter. The Lakers starters held Memphis to shooting 1-11 to start the game, but Lakers turnovers lead to Memphis points and the Memphis bench scored 20 of their 24 first quarter points.

KCP was still out with his ankle injury, so starters were the same as the previous game: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schröder.

Alex Caruso did not play due to Health and Safety Protocols.

