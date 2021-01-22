LeBron and Lakers Take Down Giannis and Bucks

The Purple and Gold refuse to lose two in a row. After relinquishing Monday's game to the Warriors, the team faced the Milwaukee Bucks for some primetime basketball this Thursday. Their 113-106 win over Cream City was no easy feat.

As anticipated, this was either team's game from the start.

The Bucks' 58 points in the paint to the Lake Show's 32 and more than double the amount of fast-break points was proof the Lakers couldn't ride their defense to victory, instead, tonight’s game was won with other means:

One might have thought they were tuning in for the Lakers vs. Bucks game, but you also got to watch the feature presentation known as The LeBron James Show. LeBron (34 pts, 8 ast, 6 reb) went lights out tonight. His season-high points were marked by going 6-for-10 from downtown and 13-for-25 from the field. He made taking on two opponents and sinking the fadeaway jumper look easy — it's not. For 38 minutes, LBJ was hungry for the lead, but more than that, he craved a win.

The Brow vs. The Greek Freak was a matchup everyone was looking forward to. As the top two contenders for Defensive Player of the Year, it was interesting to watch and see what each big man brought to the table. And where Anthony Davis (18 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast) had fewer points and rebounds than Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast,) AD brought one more block and one more steal. But the Brow's biggest contribution was his ability to open up the floor for his teammates. He said postgame, "I think I suck right now," — imagine?! But even though he felt his game was not his usual performance, AD said, "My aggressiveness opened up the floor for everyone."

Tonight's last key to success: The guys from sunny California brought rain to Milwaukee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (23 pts) brought torrential downpours. KCP is 28-for-48 from the arc on the season, and tonight went 7-for-10. On this Thursday evening, the team tied their season high from three and Caldwell-Pope accounted for 1/3 of the team's 19 makes from beyond the arc. LeBron said of the shooter, "We want KCP when he's open to shoot it, when he’s closely guarded, we want him to shoot it." Overall, with their 46.6% average from the field, the Lakers shooting accuracy was crucial to their win.

The Lakers are 8-0 away so far this season. This win marks game 1 of 7 for the Lakers' road trip, and this is a team that loves to play on the road. Stay tuned, Lakers Family.