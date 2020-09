Lakers Round 2 Playoff Schedule

View the Lakers schedule for Round 2 of the Playoffs. Game 1 is on Friday, September 4, at 6:00pm PT on ESPN.

The Lakers advanced after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 in Round 1. Their opponent will be either Houston or Oklahoma City depending on the result of their game on Wednesday.

Game Date Opponent Time TV 1 Friday, September 4 vs. HOU/OKC 6:00 p.m. PT ESPN 2 Sunday, September 6 vs. HOU/OKC 5:30 p.m. PT ABC 3 Tuesday, September 8 vs. HOU/OKC 6:00 p.m. PT TNT 4 Thursday, September 10 vs. HOU/OKC TBD TNT *5 Saturday, September 12 vs. HOU/OKC TBD ESPN *6 Monday, September 14 vs. HOU/OKC TBD TNT *7 Wednesday, September 16 vs. HOU/OKC TBD TNT

* – If Necessary