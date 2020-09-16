NBA Draft 2020 Scheduled for November 18th

The National Basketball Association announced that the date of the NBA’s 2020 Draft has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 18, set to air on ESPN. In an entirely unique NBA season, this date remains subject to change depending upon circumstances that could still develop.

According to the NBA, the extended date allows each team more time to operate their respective 2020 pre-draft processes, to gather more info about the possible start date to the 2020-21 season, and to continue conversations between the NBA the NBPA as related to Collective Bargaining Agreement issues.

The Lakers have the rights to the No. 28 pick in the draft, while their second round pick was previously traded to Philadelphia.

No. 28 is within a fruitful range for the Lakers in prior seasons. Assistant GM and Director of Scouting Jesse Buss, working alongside GM Rob Pelinka, have overseen a scouting staff that’s helped identify players such as Kyle Kuzma (No. 27), Larry Nance, Jr. (27), Josh Hart (30) and Ivica Zubac (32) in past drafts.