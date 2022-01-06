NBA All-Star Voting: First Fan Returns

In the In the first fan voting returns for NBA All-Star 2022 presented by Tissot, four Lakers are in the top 10 of their respective Western Conference position groups, headed by LeBron James as the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference frontcourt. Anthony Davis currently stands in 6th place and Carmelo Anthony in 8th place in the Western Conference frontcourt and Russell Westbrook is at 9th amongst Western Conference guards.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, overall in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting.

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13.

You can vote daily on the vote.nba.com site.