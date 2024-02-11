Los Angeles Lakers Sign Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Dinwiddie (6’5”, 212), a Los Angeles native, joins the Lakers after appearing in 48 games (all starts) with the Brooklyn Nets this season, posting averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30.7 minutes. In 514 career NBA games (311 starts) across nine-plus seasons with Brooklyn (2022-24, 2016-21), Dallas (2022-23), Washington (2021-22) and Detroit (2014-16), the 30-year-old owns career averages of 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.0 minutes. Dinwiddie has competed in 28 career NBA Playoff contests (seven starts) with the Nets (2023, 2019), Mavericks (2022) and Pistons (2016), averaging 14.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.3 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 77.7 percent from the foul line.

“Spencer is returning to his roots and the city where his journey began,” Pelinka said. “We welcome him back to his hometown of Los Angeles. We are thrilled for him to wear the iconic Lakers uniform in front of his family and friends. His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back-half of the season. Spencer adds a wealth of experience to our roster and brings proven success in the postseason. Welcome home, Spencer.”

Dinwiddie was originally selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons following three collegiate seasons (2011-14) at the University of Colorado. A graduate of Los Angeles’ William Howard Taft High School, Dinwiddie was named the John R. Wooden California High School Player of the Year in 2011.