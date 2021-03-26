Los Angeles Falls to Philly (3/25/21)

The 76ers were in town tonight and defeated the Lakers, 109-101.

Before the match tipped off, STAPLES Center paid tribute to the first great LA Laker, Elgin Baylor. Tonight, the guys donned their City Edition uniforms which were designed at the start of the 2020-21 season to recognize the Hall of Famer. Now, the uniforms have a new detail, an EB patch to honor No. 22. Elgin wasn’t only a tremendous basketball player and the first superstar in the NBA, he was an activist, a pioneer, and an inspiration to all that knew him — and those that didn’t.

A civil rights pioneer. A world-class superstar. A Lakers legend.



Thank you forever, Elgin. pic.twitter.com/OSBp80ckns — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 26, 2021

The Lakers assumed position on their home floor but were still without duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James in tonight’s match. But the guys did get to reunite with two fellow champions, Dwight Howard and Danny Green (28 pts, 5 reb). Dwight and Danny received their rings and mingled with their Lakers Family before the ball tipped off.

Tonight we welcome back a pair of champions.



Thank you, @DwightHoward and @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/XdevPPiDds — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 26, 2021

And when the rock did get tossed up, things got physical — as expected in a game where the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive teams in the league are up against each other. But things escalated quickly, and Dwight was ejected at the end of the first quarter.

Defensively speaking, Philly had more of an edge, which could be how they sealed this W. They had 9 blocks to the Lakers’ 0 and 13 steals to the Lakers’ 10. But the toughest tactic that the Lakers just couldn’t recover from was Philadelphia’s success from beyond the arc, especially from former Laker Deadshot Danny. That’s not to say the Lake Show didn’t have offensive sparks though.

Kyle Kuzma (25 pts, 9 reb) has really been bringing an energy in the absence of team leaders Bron and AD. He’s emerged as player that can hold his own in the paint, whether that be going up for the shot or coming down with the rebound. Tonight, he was the team’s top scorer. And when he wasn’t driving around in the key, he was swift getting the shot off from three.

Kuz chose the smooth finish pic.twitter.com/DNGcXNfylK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 26, 2021

Speaking of being swift from three, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (19 pts) was another sharpshooter on the night. With close coverage, KCP caught the pass and then quickly let it fly. He went 3-for-5 from three.

Dennis with the slash. KCP with the splash. pic.twitter.com/gdgW2laung — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 26, 2021

Dennis Schröder (20 pts, 11 ast) and Montrezl Harrell (20 pts, 8 reb) were forces on the floor as well. Dennis with his quickness and Trezz with his bite. Still, ultimately the guys couldn’t take care of business.

The squad is back tomorrow to face Cleveland. Here’s to some Friday night basketball.

