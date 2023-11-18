LeBron Leads Lakers to Wire-to-Wire Win in Portland

LeBron James offered up another brilliant performance on Friday night to lead the Lakers to a 107-95 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland. The game lifted the Lakers back over .500 for the season and moved them to 3-0 in group play for the In-Season Tournament.

There are not enough superlatives to describe what LeBron is doing in his 21st campaign. A game after dropping a triple-double, James offered up a 35-point, 5-rebound, 9-assist night in which he controlled the flow of the game and ensured net-positive offensive possessions whenever he was on the floor.

Most of those possessions were because James decided to shoot the ball himself, and really, who could blame him. LeBron connected on 13 of his 22 shot attempts, including five of his nine three-pointers on a night where his jumper was clearly going. But, as he so often does, LeBron didn't just lean on his own scoring to carry his team, but instead leveraged the defensive attention he drew to move the ball onto teammates for open looks both at the rim and behind the arc.

Joining James with another good offensive performance was D'Angelo Russell, who once again shot the ball well from deep and was very effective as a passer and offensive initiator. D-Lo connected on four of his seven attempts from distance (and five of his 10 shots overall) for 14 points to go along with six assists and three rebounds.

On the other end of the floor, the Lakers got major contributions from both Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish to help shut down Portland's offense.

Davis was his usual irrefutable force defensively, protecting the paint whenever tested at the rim while also using his quick hands and instincts to disrupt ball handlers on the perimeter. AD tallied five blocks and three steals on the evening, totally controlling the middle of the floor and allowing the rest of his teammates to flare out on the perimeter to better control the Blazers' attacks from the wing.

Beyond the blocks and the steals, Davis added 14 rebounds (10 defensive) to pace the Lakers on the glass. And while AD did not have the most efficient shooting night (8-19) and had some issues with turnovers (six in total) he still tallied 16 points and found the range on his jumper in the 4th quarter when the Lakers kept Portland at arm's length on the scoreboard.

As for Reddish, he was again a force in passing lanes and on the ball, forcing three steals of his own (along with a blocked shot). Master of the sneak attack on unsuspecting ball handlers, Cam has an almost uncanny ability to instantaneously shift from seemingly uninvolved in the action to in the middle of the play, hands on the ball, and ready to go the other way with another theft.

All in all, then, this was a good bounce back effort for a Lakers team that needed a win like this to get back on track. After not leading vs. the Kings, the Lakers never trailed in Portland and will return to Los Angeles with a string of home games in front of them and an opportunity to build on this performance.