LeBron, AD Lead Lakers to Comeback Win over Suns

As the 4th quarter started, the Suns carried all the moment from a strong close to the 3rd quarter and possessed a commanding 12-point lead. With game in the balance, Coach Darvin Ham tweaked his rotation to have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis begin the period playing together, hoping to make a dent in their deficit and swing the game back towards his home team.

His superstar duo did not let him down.

Both James and Davis would stay in the game for the entire period, pushing their minute totals to 35 and 39 respectively, and put together their best basketball of the game to seize back control of the game, take the lead, and ultimately fend off the Kevin Durant-led Suns 100-95 to get their first victory of the season.

Just a game after his zero-point second half was a main story line coming out of opening night, AD poured in 19 of his team-high 30 points in the 2nd half vs. the Suns, including outscoring them 13-11 by himself in the 4th quarter.

Davis was unimpeachable in that final frame, dominating a shallow and foul-troubled Phoenix front line with key interior baskets, critical rebounds, and elite defense all over the floor -- including several possessions defending Durant in space to help slow him in those closing minutes.

To go along with his 30 points, Davis would end the night with 13 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals for another defensive performance that highlights his ability to simply do everything on that end of the floor. On several possessions he would show help on one of the Suns perimeter threats, only to still recover to the paint to expertly protect the rim.

As for LeBron, he did his best to also put to bed some narratives coming out of a season opener that saw his minutes limited to only 29 vs. the Nuggets. Just two nights later, there LeBron was, looking fresh after playing the entire 4th quarter while dominating the action as he took the reins of the Lakers offense to lead them down the stretch.

Whether pushing the ball in transition to set up his teammates for easy baskets or methodically organizing the team's halfcourt sets and then working the interior on hard drives out of the pick-and-roll, James was in complete control as he tugged the game back in the direction of the Lakers.

After an AD bucket tied the score at 87, LeBron would score the Lakers next eight points, six of which came on vintage drives to the basket where he sliced through the defense to finish at the rim over and around the Suns' rim protection.

Even though LeBron and AD came up huge, they certainly did not win this game alone. Joining them by playing the entire 4th quarter was Christian Wood, whose competitiveness defensively and on the backboards served as a great complement to his frontcourt partners.

Wood took on the challenge of defending Kevin Durant for most of that final period and did well when working in isolation to contest and challenge shots well. Durant was brilliant all evening as his game-high 39 points and 11 rebounds can attest to, but in that final period, Wood's size and ability to better contest his shot helped limit him to 4-11 shooting and three turnovers in that final period -- stops that proved critical to keeping the Lakers momentum going.

Wood was also fantastic on the defensive backboards, an area that the Lakers did not handle well early in the game. Wood finished the night with 10 rebounds (eight defensive) and was especially excellent in closing down the glass when both LeBron and AD were forced onto the perimeter as the Lakers switched more screens defensively down the stretch. This dirty work doesn't always pop in the boxscore, but Wood's team-high +23 on the night reflects his value in the victory.

Overall, this wasn't a pretty win, but it was a much needed one. The Lakers did not shoot the ball well from distance (5-29 from behind the arc), had 16 turnovers, and allowed 14 second chance points on 10 Phoenix offensive rebounds, but were still able to battle back through defensive fortitude in the 4th quarter and the type of resiliency and resolve the core of this group was known for last season.