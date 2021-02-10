Lakers vs. Thunder, Three Things to Know: 2-10-21

The Lakers (19-6) are set for their fourth of five straight home games, a rematch of Monday’s OT win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-13). Tip is at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

OK, technically it was two nights ago, but the preparation for Wednesday’s game can come mostly from Monday’s game tape. A review: the Lakers came out of the gates slowly against a young, athletic Thunder squad programmed to bombard the opponent’s rim, and quicky found themselves down by 11 points, thanks in part to eight turnovers. LAL picked things up a bit in the 2nd Q, cutting the deficit to four at the half, even while shooting just 39.1%, and 4 of 18 from 3.

The Lakers finally got going in the third quarter, turning the deficit into a 7-point lead when LeBron dunked at the 5:38 mark … only to again decelerate as OKC sprinted out to a 21-6 run that opened an 8-point deficit with 12 minutes to play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo repeatedly got downhill towards L.A.’s rim, and without Anthony Davis there to discourage them, continued to give the Lakers problems. The biggest deficit of 11 came at the 10:26 mark of the fourth, and was still at seven with 6:33 to play. It was almost all Lakers in the final six minutes, though, as LeBron, Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews – more on him below – made all kinds of plays to eventually take a 110-107 lead with 15 seconds to play. Then with only 1.2 seconds remaining, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fouled SGA on a 3-point attempt, with three free throws sending the game to OT.

LAL completely dominated the extra session, however, outscoring OKC 9-2, holding the Thunder to just one field goal in nine attempts, while getting points from four different play. As such, the Lakers escaped with a win on a night where they “couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” according to Frank Vogel, and didn’t have their best energy by any means. And, oh, LeBron's pretty good.

They’ll have to find some more to be successful in a rematch, though one thing could help…

AD + AC?

Anthony Davis missed Monday’s game with right Achilles tendonosis and Alex Caruso with a sore right hand, and both are listed as questionable for the rematch with OKC. They were sorely missed, particularly on defense, where Matthews picked up some of the slack.

“You need as many guys as you can that can contain the basketball, and two of our best containment guys with AD and Alex being out, we definitely needed his toughness on that side of the ball,” explained Vogel.

The Lakers were off on Tuesday, so we’ll have to wait until nearly two hours before game time to find out if AD and AC are available. If not, expect Matthews to again see additional bench minutes, and Montrezl Harrell to eat against a small OKC backline once again. Harrell was terrific in Monday’s meeting, hitting 9 of 12 shots in the paint and 9 of 14 overall for 21 points off the bench. The Thunder were without backup bigs Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala, and Harrell took advantage by powering through or exploding past Darius Bazley, and at times Al Horford. OKC had little luck discouraging Harrell’s rim attacks.

WINNING WAYS FOR WES

Wesley Matthews started all 77 games he played for the East’s No. 1 seed last year, Milwaukee, and came to the Lakers with the expectation that he’d be a regular part of the rotation, as he would be on basically every other NBA team. What couldn’t be accounted for was the rapid rise of 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker, who was simply playing too well not to be given minutes. And yet, Frank Vogel insisted that he’d need Matthews, and when Caruso missed Monday’s game, there was the Wisconsin native, the consummate professional, playing on both ends as if he hadn’t been sitting on the bench since January 28.

Matthews drilled four of five three pointers in his 26 minutes towards 16 points, including 3 for 3 in the fourth quarter and overtime, none bigger than a three with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter to trim a 5-point deficit to two.

“A true professional, man,” said LeBron. “We all know what we signed up for when we came here, and Wes is the same. His competitive spirit, I don’t think anyone woulda been comfortable with not playing, but for the team and for the grand scheme of things, you just stay ready. And he did that … he’s just been putting in the work behind close doors staying ready, and tonight was the opportunity, and he made the most of it.”