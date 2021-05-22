Lakers vs. Suns, Game 1, Three Things to Know: May 22, 2021

The Lakers (42-30) face the Suns (51-21) at Staples Center on Sunday evening. Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, with the pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet at 11:30 a.m.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

BOTH TEAMS HEALTHY

The biggest story line of L.A.’s regular season was the frequent absences of their best players, with Anthony Davis playing 36 games and LeBron James 45, compared to Chris Paul’s 70 and Devin Booker’s 67. That’s why the Suns are the No. 2 seed and the Lakers the No. 7, as Phoenix took advantage to claim home court advantage. The Suns remain healthy, getting Cameron Johnson and DeAndre Ayton back for Game 1 after each missed a few games in May. Fortunately for the Lakers, they’ve managed to get healthy just in time. Everybody on the roster is available, and Frank Vogel had his full complement of players from which to choose in L.A.’s play-in victory over Golden State on Wednesday night.

With that said, LeBron’s ankle remains the biggest question mark for the visitors. After suffering a high ankle sprain on March 20 when Solomon Hill dove into his leg, James played just four games plus the play-in, and acknowledged that he wasn’t 100 percent. And yet, he still got the job done against the Warriors.

You saw the game-winning three, and he finished with a 22-point, 10-assist, 11-rebound, 2-steal, 1-block effort, most of which came in a terrific second half as he was second on the team at +13. How his ankle holds up as the series goes on will be critical for L.A., but the good news is, he doesn’t appear too concerned:

LeBron on his ankle coming off the play-in game:



"I'm good. Ready to go on Sunday." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 21, 2021

MATCHUP BREAKDOWN



AN AD PROBLEM FOR PHOENIX

On May 9 at Staples Center, the Lakers beat Phoenix 123-110 without LeBron James and Dennis Schroder as they fought to avoid the play-in game. How? Well … because Anthony Davis.

AD exploded for 42 points on 13 of 27 FG’s and 15 of 17 FT’s, plus 12 boards, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 41 minutes. His aggressiveness left Phoenix often forced to foul, and he showed why the Lakers are 23-4 in the last two seasons when he attempts at least 10 foul shots. Phoenix tried Torrey Craig, Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton on AD, and none were able to deter him, and that was without the threat of LeBron on the floor. How they try to match up with him will be a major key in the series. Meanwhile, the Suns don’t have a go-to threat in the frontcourt outside of Ayton, whom Andre Drummond and Marc Gasol will both defend, leaving Davis to help his teammates at other spots.

SUNS NOTES

Our friend Joey Ramirez put some work in on Phoenix:

- Won nine of their last 12 games. But lost to the Lakers on May 9.

- 6th in defensive rating (110.4) and 7th in offensive rating (116.3). One of 4 teams in the top 10 for both (UTA, LAC, MIL).

- 2nd in the NBA in FG% (49.0), behind BKN (49.4).

- 3rd in assists (26.9; tied MEM).

- 4th-fewest turnovers (12.5).

- 2nd in FT% (83.4), behind LAC (83.9). But 3rd-fewest FTM (15.6), ahead of OKC (15.5) and CHI (13.8). 2nd-fewest FTA (18.7).

- Led league in mid-range percentage (47.4%), ahead of BKN (46.3). 2nd in mid-range baskets (7.6), behind SAS (8.0).

- 3rd in percentage in the restricted area (67.6%), behind MIA (68.4) and DAL (68.0). But last in restricted area attempts (21.7), behind ORL (22.7), and 2nd-to-last in baskets (14.6).

- 2nd in catch-and-shoot scoring (33.5), behind LAC (35.0).

- 3rd-fewest offensive rebounds (8.8), ahead of MIA and GSW (both 8.0).

- Roster includes two of the top five players in made jumpers: Booker (3rd, 444) and Paul (5th, 399).

- Roster includes three of the NBA’s top 10 in percentage in the non-restricted paint: Paul (5th, 56.5%), Booker and Ayton (both 8th, 52.4%).

- Lakers have won five of their last seven at Phoenix (March 2017-Present). Prior to that, they had lost 12 in a row (Feb. 2012-Feb. 2017) on the road.

- Lakers have won 11 of their last 15 against the Suns (home and away) since March 2017. Prior to that, they lost 15 of 18 (Jan. 2013-Feb. 2017).

- The Lakers and Suns have played each other in 12 playoff series. The Lakers have won eight (1970, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1989, 2000, 2010) and the Suns four (1990, 1993, 2006, 2007). Lakers are 38-24 in terms of games.