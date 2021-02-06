Lakers vs. Pistons, Three Things to Know: 2-6-21

The Lakers (17-6) continue their homestand against the Pistons (5-17), who have lost three straight games since their upset win over L.A. on Jan. 28 in Detroit. Tip is at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LA AVENGERS

Remember the Los Angeles Avengers? Well, they were an Arena League Football team that debuted in 2000, and folded in 2009, just after I moved to L.A. to work for the Lakers. This year’s LAL squad is playing to defend its title from last season, not to avenge a loss to the team with the NBA’s worst record, but … they’ll still want a bit of revenge. It’s human nature, especially in the sports context!

In that Jan. 28 loss, the Lakers had a few typical NBA excuses: they were on a back to back; Detroit plays up to its competition, as their other four wins have come against BOS, PHX, MIA and PHI; and, most importantly, Anthony Davis didn’t play. Nonetheless, LAL simply weren’t good enough, aside from a hot start from LeBron, who went 5 for 5 in the 1st Q for 14 points. His 20 at halftime helped the Lakers to a 58-56 lead, while 13 bench points (for the game) from Talen Horton-Tucker were helpful as well.

But the Pistons outscored LAL 51-34 in the second half, dealing LAL their first consecutive loss of the season following a buzzer-beating defeat at PHI the night before. Detroit shot 14 of 36 from 3, including Wayne Ellington’s 6 for 9, and Blake Griffin’s 5 of 10 towards his 23 points, his 2nd-best scoring game of the season.

Frank Vogel will surely expect a much better all-around effort on Saturday as L.A. look to avenge one of their six losses.

LEBRON: MVP LEADER

Here’s what Frank Vogel had to say after LeBron took Denver apart with 27 points on 12 of 19 FG’s, with 10 boards and 10 assists and one block for a +21 in L.A.’s 114-93 win. And of course, it came against Nikola Jokic, one of LeBron’s primary contenders in the MVP race. Jokic came into the matchup averaging 30.6 points and 12.6 boards on 58.0% FG’s and 40.0% 3’s, but LeBron and the Lakers held him to 13 points on 6 of 16 FG’s, with nine boards and six assists.

“I just think he continues to prove himself as the best player in the league,” offered Vogel. “It’s clear to me and my coaching staff and our organization, and nights like this just demonstrate that. I think it’s worth mentioning how well he’s shooting the ball from the perimeter*, which is really remarkable for someone in his 18th year to continue to try and grow and add to his game and experience this type of evolution where he’s beating teams over the top on a regular basis. It’s really creating problems for defenses, creating a lot of wins for us, and just a testament to him with that mentality to just continue to try and continue to grow his game.”

*LeBron’s shooting 40.9% from 3, a career high, and making 2.7 per game, also tops in his career, and 26th in the NBA.

Yo why is @KingJames still getting better... how? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021

And oh, by the way, LeBron passed Wilt Chamberlain for third on the NBA’s all-time FG’s made list. He’s put an orange ball through a cylinder 12,691 times since 2003, despite being the focus of the opposing game plan for most of his 1,288 games.

DEFENSIVE DESTRUCTION

Towards the end of L.A.’s 7-game road trip, on which they managed five wins despite not always playing their best basketball, Vogel wasn’t thrilled with the general energy of his squad, even while understanding the unique circumstances playing hoops during the pandemic without much chance to practice, or fans to lift them up. At halftime of L.A.’s game against Denver, when they trailed by 12, Vogel lit into the group, asking for more.

“I was very unhappy with how we played and our energy in the first half, and we started seeing that a little bit at the end of our trip,” he said. And his players listened.

They completely shut Denver’s water off in the second half, holding them to just 35 points, while scoring 68 themselves – on 68.3% FG’s – by pushing the basketball off those many stops. Vogel said that he reminded the players that they outscored New Orleans 80-40 over a period after they locked in on defense, and yup, they still got it! Here’s a pretty decent example…

The Lakers lead the league in defensive efficiency by a wide margin, at 104.4, ahead of No. 2 Houston’s 106.0. Detroit’s offense is currently ranked 24th in efficiency (106.8), and they’re 21st on defense (111.6). Put simply, the Pistons should have a tough time scoring against L.A. in this rematch. Lacking a playmaking guard, they run much of their offense through Griffin and Mason Plumlee, with Jerami Grant taking the most shots, but the Lakers have the personnel to make life difficult on each of Detroit’s bigs. One other thing they’ll need to do much better than the first game: cut out the open looks for Ellington on the perimeter.