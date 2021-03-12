Lakers vs. Pacers, Three Things to Know: March 12, 2021

The Lakers (24-13) open the second half of their schedule at home against the Indiana Pacers (16-19), who limped to the All-Star break by losing five of six games. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

DAVIS, GASOL REMAIN OUT

The Lakers missed their starting PF and C in the two games prior to the All-Star break, as just-turned-28 Anthony Davis (right calf strain) was joined by Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) on the bench for B2B losses, and both remain out as the second half gets going against the Pacers.

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis won’t play tomorrow, and will be re-evaluated tomorrow night by the team doctors. Expect an update afterwards. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 11, 2021

While we knew Davis wouldn’t be returning after the 9-day hiatus, there was some question about the Spaniard, but Frank Vogel confirmed prior to Thursday’s practice that his big man remains in the NBA’s protocols. Markieff Morris started the final five games before the break for Davis, while Damian Jones – just signed to a second 10-day contract – started against Sacramento. Indy starts a bigger NBA lineup in terms of the 4 and 5, with Myles Turner and Domantis Sabonis, so another spot start from Jones could be likely.

“GO TIME” FOR LEBRON

LeBron James missed only one game in the first half of the season (March 3), playing the 7th most total minutes despite being the third oldest NBA player. In fact, he’s been on an NBA floor for 60,607 total minutes including the playoffs, more than anybody but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759). As an All-Star captain, LeBron reached 4-0 as a GM with a win in Atlanta, and played only 12 minutes, opting to watch his handiwork from the sideline in the second half. As such, he didn’t get the full break to rest, but he got more than he would have during a typical All-Star weekend, and it was much needed for him, and his teammates.

“I feel that we definitely needed the break,” he said on Thursday. “Mentally, physically, spiritually … guys just needed to get away. Get away from the game, get away from it all, be with their families, loved ones and friends ... I think it’s going to benefit our team."

Now that he’s had a brief respite, he says he’s ready to roll.

“It's go time,” he explained. “The second half of the season. It’s time to get prepared and making that turnaround, that last lap, going to the postseason. I’m not into looking ahead. It’s go time for me.”

That begins with Indiana, a team who started Doug McDermott at the three in Indy’s seven games leading up to the break. McDermott doesn’t have the size or athleticism to bother LeBron, and starting SG Justin Holiday is also on the smaller side, giving LeBron an edge over even his typical matchup on the wing.

PACERS NOTES

Courtesy of Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez: - Have lost 5 of their last 6 games, and 10 of their last 14.

- 13th in defensive rating (110.9) and 18th in offensive rating (110.9).

- 2nd in the NBA in steals (8.7), behind MEM (10.1).

- 3rd in blocks (5.9), behind PHI (6.2) and LAL (6.1).

- 2nd-most baskets in the restricted area (21.3), behind NOP (21.5). LAL are 3rd (20.0).

- League’s 2nd-fewest rebounds (41.6), ahead of TOR (41.3).

- Allows the 2nd-most second-chance points (14.5), next to BKN (15.0).

- Have fewer dunks as a team (82) than four individual players: Rudy Gobert (116), Giannis Antetokounmpo (105), DeAndre Jordan (86) and Clint Capela (84).

- Roster includes the players leading the NBA in both steals (McConnell) and blocks (Turner).

- Roster includes only one player in his 30s (J. Holiday).

- Roster includes only one player born outside of the U.S. (Bitadze).

