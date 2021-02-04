Lakers vs. Nuggets, Three Things to Know: 2-4-21

The Lakers (16-6) return home after a 5-2 road trip to face their Western Conference Finals opponent from last season, the Denver Nuggets (12-8). Tip is at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

WCF REVIEW, CHANGES

Quick recap from Sept. 18-26, when the Lakers beat the Nuggets 4-1 in the WCF: LAL won Games 1, 4 and 5 by a combined 28 points. They won Game 2 on the buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Anthony Davis following an impressive shot-for-shot battle with Nikola Jokic. Davis punctuated his game winner by yelling “KOBE!!!” in his Black Mamba jersey. Denver’s loan win came in Game 3: 114-106.

The Nuggets return much of their roster, including four starters: Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, with injured-last-season Will Barton replacing departed-for-Detroit Jerami Grant. They lost Mason Plumlee as well, replacing him with JaMychal Green, with Monte Morris and Michael Porter Jr. still playing key bench roles. L.A.’s most impactful departure from that series may have been Dwight Howard, who started Games 4 and 5 to match up more directly with Jokic, who went for 16 points, 7 boards and 4 assists in Game 4, and 20 points, 7 boards and 5 assists in Game 5. Contrast those numbers with his averages from this season, where he’s off to a fabulous start: 26.8 points, 11.8 boards and 8.6 assists, all career highs in his sixth season.

Marc Gasol and Howard have very different styles on defense (and just in general), but Gasol does have some skills to oppose Jokic, who should also see several possessions of Davis, as he did in the playoff matchup. Jokic has taken on an even greater offensive load this season than last, so how the Lakers handle him will tell us a lot about the result.

NEW ROTATION?

For the first quarter of this 72-game season, Frank Vogel typically used a 10- or even 11-man rotation, and understandably so given the depth of talent on the roster, and given the lack of practice time. But after the Lakers lost consecutive games for the first time this year (at PHI/at DET), Vogel trimmed his rotation to nine, as vets Markieff Morris and Wesley Matthews were the odd men out. Instead, the bench crew in Boston and Atlanta was Alex Caruso and 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in the backcourt alongside Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma, plus a holdover starter.

And L.A.’s best lineups in the two wins featured those four bench players plus LeBron, a group that started the 4th Q against Boston 8-0, and then 11-0 at Atlanta, effectively flipping both games in the Lakers favor. Frank Vogel and LeBron both cited the collective energy and scrappiness of that group, not to mention their speed on both ends of the court. Vogel said that both Matthews and Morris would get back onto the floor, that the new rotation wasn’t permanent, but we’ll see how he approaches their first meeting this year with the Nuggets.

NUGGETS NUGGETS

A few notes on the Nuggets, via our own Joey Ramirez: