Lakers vs. Hawks, Three Things to Know: March 20, 2021

The Lakers (28-13) carry a four-game winning streak out of the All-Star break into Saturday’s game against Atlanta (21-20). Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

WINNING STREAKS

While the Lakers have won all four of their games out of the break, the Hawks have won five … plus two before the break. L.A.’s streak is the longest in the West, and ATL’s 7-gamer is the longest in the NBA. Both teams have benefitted some from the competition; for LAL, only the Hornets are currently in the playoff picture among their four opponents. For ATL, Miami is the only squad out of their seven opponents in a playoff spot.

Instead, the Hawks have handled their business against the Magic, Raptors, Kings, Cavs, Rockets and Thunder. The streak has coincided with their firing of former head coach Lloyd Pierce, and the promotion of then-assistant Nate McMillan, who’s got the interim tag. They rank second in point differential (+12.3) in that time period, and have been helped by getting some healthy bodies back, including new acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’d been out for much of the season.

LAKERS OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT

After a hot start to the season, the Lakers cooled on offense while maintaining their defensive effectiveness, a trend which in hindsight seems to have reflected their general level of fatigue more than anything else. Since they had the refresh of the All-Star break, the offense has started to click again, despite the continued absence of Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. In fact, LAL rank third in offense in March (118.7).

One evolution has been in the screen/roll game, where LeBron James, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker have all excelled in attacking defenses.

RONDO’S RETURN

Rajon Rondo is the first player from LAL’s 2020 championship squad to return to Staples Center in a different jersey this season. Danny Green and Dwight Howard come to town with Philly on March 25, while JaVale McGee and Cleveland will be in Los Angeles the next night, March 26.

Rondo was a key element to L.A.’s postseason success, capped off by his 19-point, 4-assist, 4-rebound effort in Game 6 of the Finals. He certainly upped his play from the regular season the playoffs:

Regular season: 7.1 ppg on 41.8% FG’s and 32.8% 3’s; 5.0 apg; 3.0 rpg; 20.5 mpg

Postseason: 8.9 ppg on 45.5% FG’s and 40.0% 3’s; 6.6 apg; 4.3 rpg; 24.7 mpg