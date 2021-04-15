Lakers vs. Celtics, Three Things to Know: April 15, 2021

The Lakers (34-21) are back at Staples Center after a 4-3 road trip, and set to face the Boston Celtics (29-26) on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

FANS ARE BACK!

For the first time since last March, there will be Lakers fans in Staples Center. Here’s how Alex Caruso feels about it:

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am.”@ACFresh21 is ready for the fans to return to STAPLES Center tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vb2HeXxJgj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 15, 2021

Frank Vogel, and really, every Laker that was asked about it after L.A.’s Tuesday night win in Charlotte, echoed Caruso’s excitement. Having even a small number of fans is going to make a major difference in how L.A. plays, as they’ll be so buoyed by the energy from the Purple and Gold faithful that have waited so long to get back into the arena. They’ll look to channel that energy against the team that happens to be their biggest historical rival, the Boston Celtics.

L.A.’S GRITTY GUARDS

Caruso’s dagger three-pointer with 43 seconds to play in Charlotte was certainly the biggest shot of the game.

And yet, if you asked Frank Vogel, it wasn’t even AC Fresh’s biggest play in the final minute.

“He does so much dirty work for us it’s ridiculous, so to see him able to contribute offensively the way he did tonight just felt good for everyone, and everybody is happy for him,” said Vogel. “But … the biggest play of the game was that containment play on (Devonte) Graham where he cut him off one way, Graham was misdirected and tried to get a three off … Alex came back and contested that one as well.”

That play came on the possession directly after Caruso’s 3, and he grabbed the rebound of Graham’s miss, then hit two FT’s to put the game further out of reach. That’s the type of play that Caruso typically makes, and he’s not alone in L.A.’s backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews fit right into that mix that’s helped the Lakers maintain the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA despite being without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for an extended period of time.

CELTICS STREAKING

On March 31, the Celtics lost to Dallas to fall to 23-25 on the season, having lost seven of their previous 10 games, a low water mark for the season. An Eastern finalist last season, Boston has struggled with injuries and absences this season, much like the Lakers, Heat and now, the Nuggets. Jaylen Brown’s played in 51 of 55 games, Jayson Tatum 49, Marcus Smart 35 and Kemba Walker 35.

And yet, they’ve started to pull things together with those four all playing at the moment, and Robert Williams emerging as a steady starting center. Boston has won four straight games, beating the Knicks, Wolves, Nuggets and Blazers, to pull to three games over .500, and to rise to the fifth spot in the East, one game back of Atlanta.