Lakers vs. Cavs, Three Things to Know: March 26, 2021

The Lakers (28-17) attempt to snap a 4-game losing streak since LeBron James injured his ankle (vs. ATL) as they take on the Cleveland Cavs (17-27) on Friday evening, the second night of a B2B. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

GASOL RETURNS

The Lakers got one of their three frontcourt starters back against Philly on Thursday, when Marc Gasol returned to play 15 minutes in a loss to the Sixers. The Spaniard looked pretty good physically for a guy that hadn’t played in a game since Feb. 28, nor been able to practice much at all, scoring five points with two boards and two assists. After the game, he said he felt surprisingly good, considering his tough bout with COVID-19.

“Better than expected,” he explained. “No team practice … everything had to be done with coaches and guys … and with traveling, hard to find the time … better than expected. I’m still unathletic, so the infection didn’t affect me much.”

Gasol said he certainly felt all the symptoms of the virus, that he couldn’t move much for five or six days, that he lost his sense of smell and taste, and was sapped of all his energy. As such, he felt good about his return to play, and that he expects to start against Cleveland on Friday.

TIGHTENING UP THE DEFENSE

While Frank Vogel was concerned with L.A.’s offense in the last few games, it’s also very evident why the squad has been struggling on that end, in the absence of their two All-Stars. And while LeBron and AD are also the team’s two best defensive players, there are principals on that end that the Lakers can and have to do better.

“We have to be more consistent especially defensively,” said Gasol. “Once we set our defense, when we communicate and everything is tied together, our chances of getting stops are much, much higher, and that fuels our offense.”

That’s what happened against the Sixers, as the third quarter defensive execution was very poor, leading to a number of wide open 3’s, most of which seemed to go to Danny Green (he hit eight after collecting his ring before the game, including the final dagger). Nine turnovers in the period also led to easy Philly offense, but L.A. did tighten things up in the fourth quarter, which in turn led to offense on the other end, and the Lakers nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.

CAVS AFTER THE BREAK

Cleveland is in a developmental season in 2020-21, starting a young backcourt featuring Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, not to mention rookie Isaac Okoro on the wing. Former No. 27 pick in 2015 for the Lakers, Larry Nance, Jr., starts at the four as their veteran presence, with Jarrett Allen – acquired in the James Harden trade – manning the middle. The Cavs lost their first three games out of the break, but have evened things out since, beating three Eastern teams (BOS, TOR, CHI) and losing to two Western squads (SAS, SAC).

On the season, the Cavs rank last in net rating (-7.6). They’ve really struggled to score, ranking last in offensive efficiency (104.8) and 21st in defense (112.4). They make just 9.4 3’s per game, which is also last (four spots below the Lakers) and they convert just 34.2% of their attempts (seven spots below the Lakers).