Lakers to Draft 22nd in 2021 NBA Draft

The Lakers will have the 22nd pick in the 2021 Draft, a fact determined by tiebreaker procedures that the NBA carried out last week at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Because the Lakers finished with an identical record as both Portland and Dallas (42-30), a random drawing was used to determine their draft order. Dallas won the initial tiebreaker, giving them the 21st pick, while the Lakers won a subsequent tiebreaker with Portland, thus putting them 22nd and the Blazers 23rd.

The Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, June 22, while the Draft itself is set for Thursday, July 29.

The Lakers don’t currently have a second round draft pick, as it’s being routed to Detroit via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit due to a previous trade.