Lakers Sign Dylan Windler to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard/forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Windler (6’7”, 196) most recently suited up for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, appearing in 13 games this season (all starts) and averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.9 minutes. On Jan. 5 versus Delaware, Windler set an NBA G League single-game record with 33 rebounds to go along with 23 points, two assists and one steal. The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 career NBA G League games (15 starts) across four seasons (2019-24), averaging 13.3 points on 37.8 percent shooting from long distance, to go with 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes.

The Indianapolis native has appeared in 87 career NBA games across four seasons with New York (2023-24) and Cleveland (2020-23), registering averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. Windler was selected No. 26 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers following four collegiate seasons at Belmont University.