Lakers Head Back to Palm Springs

For the first time in many years, the Lakers are heading 120 miles almost directly east, to sunny Palm Springs, one of the favorite locals of Dr. Jerry Buss back in the day.



In the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, the Lakers often held training camp in Palm Springs, and on Thursday, they’ll be playing a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in the brand new Acrisure Arena*, giving local fans of the Purple and Gold a chance to see the Lake Show up close and personal.

*Opened in December of 2022



Former Showtime Lakers big man and current radio analyst Mychal Thompson will be in attendance, calling the game on ESPN Radio … and trying not to think too much about his time as a player.



Palm Springs is a beautiful place that Thompson likes very much. But all he can recall about Showtime Lakers training camps is … well … being exhausted.



“Hell!” he exclaimed when asked what a Pat Riley training camp was like. “That’s all it was. Pure hell. Are you kidding me?



“I don’t understand how anybody complains in the league today compared to what we did. But we expected it. We were in great shape. We were ready for it.”



The schedule was pretty simple. The team would practice from 9 a.m. to noon. Then most players would collapse in their hotel rooms, hoping for a nap. Practices would resume at 5 p.m., typically lasting until 8 p.m.



“Try that today in the NBA!”, laughed Thompson.



Hall of Famer Pat Riley was “A disciplinarian” in that setting, according to Thompson. “He was demanding. He was a drill sergeant. You gotta be ready to run. And even then, it’s still not enough. Some guys like AC Green were built for it. Byron Scott. Michael Cooper. They were ready.”



Thompson typically spent the month prior to camp doing cardio training, trying to make sure he was in shape, and that he didn’t get yelled at.



“Riley didn’t yell at me much,” allowed Thompson. “If he said jump, I just asked him how high. Everybody on that Showtime Lakers team was professional and in shape. You had to understand that. Magic, Kareem, Cooper, Byron would get on you if you couldn’t keep up.



“They did give Kareem a little leeway since he was older, and he didn’t ask of any drill. He maybe didn’t run as fast as Coop or Byron, but he was out there running!”



Thompson wishes the players had more time to enjoy Palm Springs, but they were there on a business trip.



“Let’s put it this way: nobody brought their golf clubs,” he explained. “We also didn’t have team dinners like they do now. We were responsible for getting our own meals*. I’d usually order room service. I’d go with a chicken sandwich, a dinner salad, some pasta. Just tried to eat healthy and something to digest easily so I could get up and sprint again.”

*The players did receive per diem to cover the meals.



Mychal’s last memory of Palm Springs as a Laker came in 1991, when he approached management early in training camp to request to be released, due to an opportunity he had to play professionally in Italy. The team obliged, and Thompson drove back to Los Angeles before jumping on a plane to Europe.



The team’s longtime television analyst, the great Stu Lantz, recalled trips to Palm Springs as a broadcaster, but just to observe practice and be a part of the team, since there were no games to call.



“The vibe down there was really good,” Lantz recalls. “Camp was routine. They got down there, and just started working.”



And on Thursday, the Lakers will again get to work in Palm Springs as they go through final preparations for the regular season opener on Oct. 24 at Denver.