Lakers Drop their Preseason Finale to Suns in Palm Springs

In their final exhibition game before the regular season, the Lakers fell to the Suns 123 to 100 in Palm Springs on Thursday night. The loss dropped the team to 2-4 in the preseason, a record that doesn't quite reflect the extended stretches of strong play when the key components of the rotation were able to play together.

In the competitive portions of this game, that strong play mostly came in the form of individual performances, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both making their mark -- but on separate sides of the ball.

Davis dominated the early portion of the game defensively, controlling the paint and ensuring nothing would come easy should the Suns try to attack the basket. Davis tallied five of his six blocks in the 1st quarter, swatting shots left and right as the Suns continued to test the integrity of the Lakers interior defense.

Whether in help situations or simply shutting down his own defensive assignment, Davis wreaked havoc in the restricted area and ensured the Suns would need to rely on jump shots to get anything going offensively.

After establishing his ability to get downhill, LeBron then turned to the outside shot, which proved just as potent. LeBron would finish the night connecting on three of his five attempts from deep, and half of his 12 shots overall for 19 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Also making his return to the lineup was Austin Reaves, who picked up right where he left off this preseason by scoring efficiently and at all three levels. Reaves scored 14 points while hitting half of his eight attempts from the field (including three of his four three-pointers) while grabbing four rebounds, dishing three assists, and tallying two steals and two blocks on the other end.

And while this game had the potential to be a preview for the second night of the regular season when these teams will face off for real in a week, that was not to be as Suns coach Frank Vogel held out Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, leaving Kevin Durant as the lone member of their star trio to suit up.

To his credit, Durant looked to be in regular season form, tallying 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes of game action. It was on the shoulders of his shot-making that the Suns stayed in the game through the first two quarters where they trailed 58-54 at the half, a margin they then turned on its head when they seized control of the game in the third quarter and then carried through to the end of the game as both teams looked content to just wrap up the game healthy and looking forward to next week.