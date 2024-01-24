Lakers Battle but Clippers Offense Too Much to Overcome

Without LeBron James in the lineup, the Lakers played a spirited game and hung tough vs. a red-hot Clippers team, but their cross-town foes' offense proved too potent in a 127-116 loss on Tuesday night.

The story of this game was Clippers continuing their recent run of high-octane offensive performances, not just by scoring 127 points, but doing so on 59.1% shooting overall and by hitting 51.9% of their three-pointers. The Clippers leveraged that outside shooting to spread the Lakers out and then gashed them inside for 68 points in the paint when the Lakers tried to run them off the three-point line or play them too tightly on the perimeter to be in position to contest their pull up jumpers.

The Clippers had six players score in double figures, but were led by Kawhi Leonard's 25 points on 11 for 16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Leonard's second career triple-double, and it was his passing and playmaking when the Lakers were forced to help on him which really gave the Clippers an edge. Leonard consistently made the right reads and unselfish play when he drew extra attention, and it opened up the Clippers offense in the process.

The Clippers also got difference making performances off their bench with Russell Westbrook (16 points, six rebounds, and three assists) and Norman Powell (17 points, five rebounds, and 2 assists) with their 33 combined points outscoring the Lakers' entire bench (29 points) by themselves.

On the Lakers side, they got a lot of good production from their starting group, with all five players scoring in double figures. D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis led the way, with 27 points and 26 points respectively. Russell also added 10 assists and five rebounds, a very well-rounded game in which his shot making and floor generalship were huge boosts for the team and is reflected in his 40 minutes of game action.

As for Davis, he was extremely efficient in his scoring, hitting 12 of his 20 shot attempts to get his 26 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds (four offensive) to be a major presence in the paint offensively. And while he had just two assists on the evening, those numbers don't reflect how well he passed out of double teams and how much him just being on the floor and making a catch gave his team a chance to get a good offensive possession.

Despite the final margin and the general efficiency in which the Clippers scored, the Lakers played a good overall game but could just never get over the hump. Several times in the 3rd quarter the Lakers cut into the Clippers lead to get within a basket of tying or taking the lead, but a missed shot, an inability to capitalize on Clippers miscue, or an unfortunate turnover of their own always seemed to get in their way. Credit the Clippers for having enough in their arsenal to fend the Lakers off in those instances, but the Lakers put up a strong fight.