Lakers at Wolves, Three Things to Know: 2-16-21

The Lakers (21-7) head to Minnesota (7-20) for a Tuesday night tilt, and they’ll be without Anthony Davis for a second straight time against the Wolves this season. Tip is at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

AD’S ABSENCE

On Tuesday, the Lakers issued an update on Anthony Davis after their All-NBA First Team big man left Sunday’s game in Denver in the 2nd Q.

AD Injury Update:



“Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today. The results showed no rupture of the right Achilles tendon. Davis will miss tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota, and will be further evaluated by team doctors upon his return to Los Angeles.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021

The team has yet to issue a timeline for a possible return, but we know he won’t be there to play Minnesota, just as he missed the 127-91 win back on Dec. 27.

Kyle Kuzma started that game in his place, leading LAL with 20 points, and is the likely starter once again coming off games of 19 (at DEN) and 20 (vs. MEM) points. Kuzma has been terrific this season, embracing a supporting role by focusing on defense and rebounding, and taking offensive opportunities when they come; he will be asked to be more aggressive without AD. Yet he can’t replace the unique skillset of Davis – nobody can – especially on the defensive end. That will truly take a full team effort for the NBA’s No. 1 ranked defense.

LEBRON’S LEADERSHIP

If the Lakers aren’t quite exactly sure how to rally around an uncertain number of games without Davis, they do have the luxury of turning to the NBA’s most experienced leader. Indeed, LeBron James has navigated every possible scenario that might arise during a basketball season. In this case, he’s not worried about how the squad will play. He’s thinking first about AD’s health.

"For me, all I care about is health. Our team needs him to be healthy." @KingJames post-game with @LakersReporter discusses what the #Lakers need to do to make up for AD's indefinite absence. pic.twitter.com/VuyHc6kd1F — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 15, 2021

LeBron explained that is was tough for the Lakers to adjust within the game when Davis left in the second quarter, because he’s such a huge part of the game plan, especially against Nikola Jokic. But for the Minnesota game, Frank Vogel and his staff will craft a different game plan to account for Davis’ absence. In fact, L.A. have managed to go 4-1 without the All-Star so far this season.

"We will have an ability to be able to prepare for it,” said LeBron. “We’ll have a better game plan for what we need to do offensively and defensively in his absence."

There’s nobody in the NBA that can match LeBron’s ability to control a game mentally, and the Lakers will look to him to set the tone as they navigate AD-less waters for the short term.

KAT AND CO.

Davis may have missed LAL’s blowout win over Minnesota in December, but so did Minnesota’s best player, Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT has played in only seven of Minny’s 27 games due to COVID-19 as well as an injured wrist. The Wolves are 3-4 in those games, compared to 4-16 without him. On Sunday, Minnesota picked up a good win at Toronto, beating the Raptors 116-112 behind 20 points on 8 of 11 FG’s with 11 boards, 3 blocks, 3 assists and a steal for Towns.

Minnesota had planned on pairing D’Angelo Russell with KAT, but Russell has had his own injury issues, and will not play on Tuesday. Instead, Ricky Rubio will man the starting PG spot, with No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards coming off a strong 18-point, +14 game at Toronto, and Malik Beasley on fire from 3, having hit no fewer than three triples in each of his last seven games (5.1 per game). He’s been anything but shy, getting 77 attempts up and making 46.8% of them.

The rest of the Wolves current rotation pieces are predominantly the young, hungry type that gave the Lakers problems in their home games against Detroit, OKC and Memphis, and matching their level of energy will be of high import.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will try to reverse a downward shooting trend in which they rank 29th in 3-point percentage (33.3%) since the middle of January, and managed to hit only 6 of 28 attempts at Denver.