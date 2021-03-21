Lakers at Suns, Three Things to Know: March 21, 2021

The Lakers (28-14) lost LeBron James to an ankle injury, and Saturday’s game against Atlanta as a direct result, on the front end of a back to back against Phoenix (27-13) on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:

LEBRON’S INJURY

The headline for not just the Lakers, but the NBA, is the high ankle sprain suffered by LeBron James when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill crashed into his right leg early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. There’s yet to be a timetable for when LeBron might return, but we know he’ll join fellow All-NBA First-Teamer Anthony Davis in street clothes for Sunday’s game.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

The Lakers have played one game this season without their two All-Stars: at Sacramento on March 3, a 123-120 loss in which they had a few chances to win down the stretch. Frank Vogel has said that it is easier for a group of players to go into a game without key players and perform than it is to lose a key player within a game and still perform. That was certainly the case in losses to Denver (AD’s injury) and Atlanta (LeBron’s) relative to the game at SAC, though it was indeed a loss.

HEALTHY SUNS, BANGED UP LAKERS

Phoenix not only has a rest advantage for Sunday’s contest, but also a health advantage, with all of their starters and rotation players available, in contrast to LAL’s absence of their three frontcourt starters. That presumes that Marc Gasol won’t play, which has yet to be determined, as he has indeed cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Stay tuned for an update before the game.

The Suns have been one of the league’s healthier squads throughout the season. All-Stars Chris Paul (39 of 40 games) and Devin Booker (36) are joined by DeAndre Ayton (40 games) and Mikal Bridges (40), plus Jae Crowder (37), for a total of only eight missed games amongst starters.

LAL’s starters, in contrast, have missed 33 combined games: Davis (18); Gasol (six); LeBron (one); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (four); and Dennis Schroder (four).

SUNS UPDATE

The Suns were blistering hot in February, going 12-3 to improve their record from 10-8 to 22-11 by the time the month was over. They won three straight to begin March to reach a high-water mark of 25-11, before splitting four games on their current homestand that ends with the Lakers. They struggled in losses to Indiana (122-111) and Minnesota (123-119), though they avenged the loss to the Wolves with a 113-101 victory on Friday. What’s working?

CP3 and Booker have clearly figured out how to play together quickly in their first season after Paul came over in a trade with OKC, with Booker backing off the basketball some, and CP3 instilling his typically strong leadership over the squad. They’ve helped the Suns get consistently good shots throughout games, and the team ranks second in the NBA in effective FG% (56.6%) behind only Brooklyn. The tandem has led Phoenix to the league’s No. 3 net rating (6.3), their third-ranked defense trailing only the Lakers and Sixers. The frontcourt is where the Lakers have a big advantage in the matchup, but, of course, their frontcourt is quite injured at the moment.

With that said, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell have both stepped up in a big way since Davis has been out, and that’ll have to continue. Meanwhile, Talen Horton-Tucker’s offensive ability will be needed without LeBron, as he becomes L.A.’s best available option to break down a defense and get downhill into an opponent’s paint. The Suns have been somewhat susceptible there, ranking 14th in points in the paint against.