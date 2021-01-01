Lakers at Spurs: Three Things to Know (1/1/21)

The Lakers (3-2) open the New Year with a second straight game at San Antonio (2-2) with a 5:00 p.m. tip on Spectrum SportsNet, as they get used to this unique back-to-back schedule that will at times feature B2B games against the same squad.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

ABOUT THESE BACK TO BACKS

Typically, the only time you’d see the same opponent for consecutive games would be for a playoff series. But to limit the amount of travel and exposure during the pandemic, these B2B’s will continue through the first 36 games at least. In the playoffs, it’s always harder to win Game 2 after you win Game 1, and the Lakers will have that challenge coming off Wednesday’s 121-107 victory. They were led by LeBron James and his record-continuing 1,000th straight double-digit scoring game, as he went for 26 points with eight assists on his 36th birthday.

It’s typically easier for the losing team to make adjustments, and to sell those adjustments in the film room. Of course, that can be mitigated by a veteran team like the Lakers, or simply one that has considerably more talent, in which case adjustments may not make up enough of a difference. The other human nature element is that if you lose a game – or anything – you might be more motivated to exact revenge.

San Antonio took a quick seven-point lead on Wednesday, but was down eight by the end of the quarter, and 10 at halftime, trailing by as many as 18. The Lakers managed to maintain their margin throughout despite 17 turnovers to just 11 from the Spurs, an area Frank Vogel will surely focus upon heading into the rematch.

The Spurs do have a reinforcement coming in for Friday’s game.

DERRICK WHITE RETURNS

After undergoing surgery on his toe in the offseason, Derrick White has yet to play for San Antonio since the Bubble, where he was very good for Gregg Popovich: In Orlando, White averaged 18.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 39.3 percent from three (3.1 makes per game) with 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds, for a +6.3 net rating. Before the All-Star break, White averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 boards for a 0.3 net rating.

The Spurs recently signed White to a lucrative contract extension, showing their belief in him, to pair with Dejounte Murray. The latter had a terrific game against the Lakers on Wednesday, leading SAS with 29 points – a career high – on 12 of 19 FG’s, plus seven boards and seven assists in 35 minutes. We’ll see how many minutes White’s able to play; he’d likely cut into Lonnie Walker’s PT, as well as rookie Devin Vassell, who combined for 47 minutes.

Both of those young guards (Walker is 22 and Vassell 20) struggled to impact the game much, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews defending the perimeter.

MATTHEWS EXPLODES FROM THREE

Speaking of Wesley Matthews: he drilled all six shots he took, which happened to all be threes, for 18 points off the bench. The new Laker had gone 0 for 2 from three in each of his first four games with his new team, but in one night, brought his percentage from zero up to 42.3 percent.

Matthews became the third Laker to hit at least six triples without a miss, joining Kobe Bryant and Nick Van Exel. Kobe was 7 for 7 on Jan. 6, 2006, vs. Philly, while Van Exel was 6 for 6 against Vancouver on Nov. 16, 1997.

Matthews isn’t the only Laker to be hitting from the perimeter … far from it. League average is generally thought to be around 37 percent, and L.A. have seven guys shooting above that mark:

Marc Gasol: 60% (3 makes)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 52.9% (9)

Alex Caruso: 50% (4)

Kyle Kuzma: 44.0% (11)

Dennis Schroder: 38.9% (7)

Markieff Morris: 38.5% (5)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 37.5% (3)

It’s no surprise that the Lakers rank second in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 41.7 percent, helping boost their No. 3 rated offense.

Percentages that high aren’t likely sustainable, but the shot quality has certainly been there, and that’s about all you can ask for.

San Antonio also shot the three quite well, hitting 41.7 percent against the Lakers (10 for 24).