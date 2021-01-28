Lakers at Pistons: Three Things to Know

The Lakers (14-5) finally lost a road game on Wednesday night, but don’t have to sit on it for long thanks to a Thursday night contest at Detroit (4-14) at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

It’s hard not to focus on the wild finish to L.A.’s loss at Philadelphia, when the Lakers ripped off a 13-0 run in the final three minutes of the game to turn a 105-93 deficit into a 106-105 lead when Anthony Davis converted a pass from LeBron James for a layup with 3.0 seconds to play … only to see Tobias Harris hit a game-winning jumper on the ensuing possession. The Lakers lost the game earlier, however, as they seemed to take a while to adjust to a unique Sixers team that scored 34 first quarter points largely behind a Joel Embiid parade to the free throw line.

Heart-breaker, but back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/owD4lIDqrL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021

The Lakers adjusted quickly, and held Philly to 21, 26 and 26 points in the ensuing quarters, but their 10-game unbeaten streak on the road was ultimately snapped, nonetheless. L.A. shot the ball poorly, hitting only 8 of 24 3’s (33.3%) and 16 of 25 FT’s (64.0%). It stuck a similar tone to Game 1 of last year’s postseason against both Portland and Houston, both of which they lost before taking control of the matchups with some simple adjustments. The Staples Center matchup between these two has yet to be scheduled, but expect a more crisp performance from the Purple and Gold.

DETROIT’S STRUGGLES

The Pistons are limping into Thursday’s matchup with a 4-14 mark that’s better only by percentage points than Washington’s 3-11, after Detroit lost to Cleveland 122-107. The Pistons essentially start three power forwards in Blake Griffin, Mason Plumlee and newly-acquired Jerami Grant, which hasn’t clicked on the court. Grant’s certainly putting up strong individual numbers, leading the team with 24.4 points per game. He’s shooting an inefficient 44.8%, though he does have a slightly positive net rating of 1.6, compared to Griffin’s -4.4 or Plumlee’s -1.6.

But perhaps Detroit’s bigger problem is a lack of punch in the backcourt. They drafted Killian Hayes in the hopes of addressing that issue long term, but he’s out until March with a hip injury. They’re currently starting vets Delon Wright and Wayne Ellington, but neither has been a primary creator, and Wright’s leading the team in assists with just 4.5 per game. Derrick Rose comes off the bench to match that assist total in his 23.4 minutes.

BACK TO BACKS

A quick reminder from our schedule article: The Lakers had 12 back to backs last season, which was just below the league average of 12.7, and that was down from 13.3 as the NBA continued to try to minimize the B2B’s (LAL had 18 in 2015-16). Still with me? This year, LAL have only five back-to-backs in the first half, which certainly puts them on pace to have their fewest since I’ve been tracking it from 2008.

After tonight’s game, LAL will have already knocked out four of their five B2B sets of the first half of the schedule, with just a March 2/3 set remaining. So far, LAL are 3-1 on the front end of B2B’s, and 2-1 on the back end. Last season, L.A. made the second night of B2B’s a point of pride, going 8-0 in such settings prior to the Bubble. It was LeBron that led that push, showing his typical mental strength. We’ll see how it transfers to Detroit.