Lakers at Grizzlies: Three Things to Know (1/3/21)

The Lakers (4-2) continue their first road trip of the season with the front end of a 2-game series at Memphis (2-3) with a 3:00 p.m. tip on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

MEMPHIS MEDICALS

The Grizzlies are all kinds of banged up heading into Sunday’s game, missing the following players: Ja Morant (ankle); Jaren Jackson, Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery); Jontay Porter (right knee soreness); Killian Tillie (right hamstring strain); Xavier Tillman Sr. (left patellar tendinitis); Justise Winslow (left hip displacement). Meanwhile, Grayson Allen (left ankle sprain) is doubtful, and De’Anthony Melton (health and safety protocols) is not with the team.

The most significant of those absences is of course Morant, the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year that exploded for 44 points with nine assists in their season opener, and 28 points with seven assists in their second game before badly turning his ankle in Game 3.

For the Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and LeBron James are both questionable with ankle sprains, though LeBron played well in Friday night’s game and looked no worse for wear. KCP had to leave the game after turning his left ankle. That said, KCP reported that he felt OK after the game, and is hoping to play at Memphis. Tremendously durable, Caldwell-Pope played in 74 games for the Lakers in 2017-18, 82 in 2018-19, and 69 of 71 last season. L.A. will be without Alex Caruso once again (health and safety protocols).

ANTHONY DAVIS ON OFFENSE

In L.A.’s 109-103 win at San Antonio on Friday, Anthony Davis had his best scoring game of the young season, going for 34 points on 13 of 26 FG’s, including 4 of 6 3’s, plus five assists. He was scoring off the dribble like a guard, with beautifully-lofted jumpers, and at the rim, all looking as smooth as silk.

But rewind to last season, and recall AD’s first truly dominant performance as a Laker. In the fourth game of the year, home against Memphis, he exploded for 40 points in 31 minutes. Recognizing that no Grizzly could contain him, Davis repeatedly went to the rim and drew fouls, towards a ridiculous 27 free throw attempts, of which he hit 26. Whether it was Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas or Brandon Clarke, AD barely saw the Memphis defenders en route to a 120-91 blowout.

The Grizzlies did recover to play much better against Davis and L.A. later in the season, including a 105-88 win in Memphis that snapped L.A.’s streak of 17 straight road victories in the Western Conference, an NBA record.

MARC’S RETURN TO MEMPHIS

For the first time since being traded to Toronto at the trade deadline in 2018-19, Marc Gasol returns to Memphis, where he spent the first ten and a half seasons of his career. A three-time All-Star and the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year who was on the All-NBA First Team in 2015, Gasol was a staple of the Grizzlies Grit and Grind mentality, since he was acquired in the trade for his brother Pau back in 2008.

Without a full home crowd, Memphis won’t get to honor Gasol as they’d surely love to, but we’ll see if they have something planned nonetheless.

In six games with the Lakers, Gasol has already shown his value, boasting a +18.5 net rating in his 18.7 minutes per game. Big Spain hasn’t looked for his own shot, attempting only 12 total, though he did go 4 for 4 against Minnesota for 12 points (3 for 3 from 3). He’s been focused on moving the ball from the high post and initiating offense, while walling off the paint defensively (eight blocks) and discouraging drives while calling out coverages. After the win against San Antonio, LeBron said the Lakers would benefit from running more of their offense through Gasol, who can pick out passes from the top of the key. L.A. have a ton of options on that end, as LeBron or AD can operate out of the post, the wing, or wherever and create an advantage, but look for Gasol’s role to increase as the season goes on.