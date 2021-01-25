Lakers at Cavs: Three Things to Know (1/25/21)

The Lakers (13-4) continue their 7-game road trip with a contest at Cleveland (8-8) at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

PICK YOUR POISON

After taking care of Milwaukee from the perimeter with 19 made 3’s and timely if not consistent defense, the Lakers put the clamps on Chicago by allowing just 33 first half points, and controlled the offensive restricted area with 54 paint points. It was their ninth double-digit win already this season, compared with five last year in their 13-2 start.

“I loved the way we approached this game,” said Frank Vogel. “We want to continue to improve regardless of what the result of the last game was, have a growth mindset, and we knew we had to improve with our paint defense, our transition defense and our assertiveness offensively. We didn’t shoot the ball that well from the perimeter, but when you can get to the rim, that’s always the first option.

“I liked the way we attacked the paint offensively. The defense in the first half was maybe as good as we’ve been all year. We took six charges, and just an exceptional commitment to all our coverages and the paint first mindset.”

L.A. followed a relatively typical game plan with last season's squad, by focusing on defense and then getting out in transition after getting stops, while leaning on LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the halfcourt. That remains the optimal plan for this season as well, but they possess more firepower offensively with the additions of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell and improvements from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. They also really benefit from the spacing and passing Marc Gasol provides to the center spot. As such, even if the defense isn't clicking or the transition game gets cut off, they can win in other ways.

DAVIS DOMINATES

From the opening tip, AD was unstoppable against the Bulls, as he hit 7 of 8 FG’s for 15 points, before eventually finishing with 37 in three quarters of work. He converted 14 of his 21 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and scored 11 of his 13 attempts in Chicago’s paint.

“Just came out very aggressive,” summarized AD. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to be better, to help the team win, and I was able to see the ball go in tonight, which is very good.”

Davis had not been pleased with his offensive rhythm of late, as he had uncharacteristically not hit the 20-point mark in five straight games. However, L.A. had led by 20 points in three of those matchups, where he didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and Vogel certainly wasn’t concerned. With that said, it was an early point of emphasis to feed AD on this road trip.

“We want to make sure we’re playing through him as much as possible, and we have a lot of new guys on this team so there have been a lot of times where myself and even AD have been trying to get other guys comfortable,” said Vogel. “But we knew the beginning of this trip was a time to have him be more assertive … tonight, he was dominant.”

Davis did benefit from Chicago’s lacking much opposition at the 4/5 spot, which wasn’t the case in Milwaukee, and won’t be the case at Cleveland, who’ve been solid inside with Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen at the five plus former Laker Larry Nance, Jr.

COMPS WITH CLEVELAND

Here’s how the Lakers and Cavs compare in various categories:

LAL Offense: 6th in OFF EFF, 8th in points, 4th in FG%, 5th in 3-point%, 12th in assists, 19th in turnovers

CLE Offense: 29th in OFF EFF, 29th in points, 19th in FG%, 21st in 3-point%, 19th in assists, 27th in turnovers

LAL Defense: No. 1 in DEF EFF, 2nd in points, 5th in FG%, 3rd in 3-point%, 11th in assists, 20th in turnovers

CLE Defense: 6th in DEF EFF, 7th in points, 20th in FG%, 28th in 3-point%, 16th in assists, 1st in turnovers

Clearly, the Cavs have started the season really well defensively, competing inside and out while trying to slow things down from a pace standpoint and make teams grind out half court possessions. They rank 27th in pace (LAL are 15th) and have forced teams into the most turnovers in the NBA, leading to 13.6 fastbreak points per game (14th). One would imagine that coach J.B. Bickerstaff will emphasize transition defense against the Lakers, which has been atop most scouting reports, helping the Lakers to lead the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage (81.1%) as guys aren’t even bothering going for most offensive boards in favor of sprinting back to slow LeBron and Co.