Lakers 2022 Preseason Schedule Presented by Delta Air Lines

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today the team’s preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers will open preseason on Monday, October 3 in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena versus the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles will then head to Las Vegas for back-to-back games against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers will play their final three preseason games on a California swing against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, at home versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, and on the road at Golden 1 Center versus the Sacramento Kings.

The complete 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule is below (all times Pacific):

Oct. 3 - 7:30PM Lakers vs. Kings Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena Oct. 5 - 7:00PM Lakers vs. Suns Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena Oct. 6 - 7:00PM Lakers vs Timberwolves Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena Oct. 9 - TBD Lakers at Warriors San Francisco @ Chase Center Oct. 12 - 7:00PM Lakers vs. Timberwolves Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena Oct. 14 - 7:00PM Lakers at Kings Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center

Individual game tickets for games in Las Vegas will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, June 6, while tickets for the preseason games at Crypto.com Arena will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets for the two games in Las Vegas will be sold at www.axs.com and are also available at the T-Mobile Arena box office. Pricing for tickets for the Lakers match up with the Phoenix Suns are $37, $46, $58, $77, $88, $93, $101, $131, $158, $180 and $199. The Lakers versus Minnesota game tickets are priced at $34, $43, $55, $74, $84, $90, $96, $126, $147, $172 and $193.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 preseason schedule is presented by Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline of the Lakers. In addition to in-game signage and the Delta Suite Level at Crypto.com Arena, Delta and the Lakers have partnered in outreach efforts to the Los Angeles community, including the annual ‘Salute to Our Troops’ program.