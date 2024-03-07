Kings 2nd Quarter Surge Sinks Lakers

With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, the Lakers took a 19-point lead over the Kings after D'Angelo Russell connected on a three-pointer. To that point, the Lakers' defense was energetic and active, and their offense was getting good looks, both in transition off Kings misses and turnovers as well as in the half court. In the NBA, however, the game can turn in an instant and there is no better example of it than what was about to occur.

From that moment of the game forward, the Kings not only clawed their way back into the contest, they seized control to emphatically cut the Lakers lead and, ultimately, built one of their own. After going on a run to cut their deficit to just nine points by the time the 1st quarter ended, the Kings then outscored the Lakers 44-20 in the 2nd quarter to take a 72-57 lead into halftime and never look back.

The Lakers never got to within single digits in those final two quarters and the result was a disappointing and frustrating 130-120 loss that could come back to haunt the Lakers in the western standings chase.

The story of this game ultimately comes down to the Kings perimeter play on both sides of the ball proving too much for the Lakers guards and wings to handle. Offensively, the Kings duo of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk were brilliant, leveraging their speed in the open court and their quickness coming off screens and handoffs or when working in isolation to create separation in order to get makable shots.

Fox tied a career-high with 44 points, hitting 19 of 32 from the field with an array of slashing drives and open court dashes to the rim where he either finished layups or connected on short jumpers and floaters. After Anthony Davis went to the bench with two fouls before the end of the 1st quarter, Fox was especially aggressive in attacking the rim and found success scoring in both the halfcourt and in transition.

Monk, meanwhile, totally changed the tenor of the game from his first shift off the bench, racing into handoffs and knifing into the gaps of the defense for jumpers and finishes in and around the paint. Monk finished the game with 26 points of his own, but also dished out eight assists, a testament to his playmaking when the defense did try to show extra help.

And then, on the other side of the ball, the Kings used ball pressure defensively to disrupt the Lakers offensive attack and really give their counterparts issues on that end. As a team the Lakers had a reasonable 14 turnovers, but eight of those were Kings steals directly from pressuring the ball and then jumping passing lanes with their activity rotating in and out of help situations.

Further, a game after both were wonderful shooting the ball, both D'Angelo Russell (10 points on three of 10 shooting) and Austin Reaves (18 points on six of 15 shooting) both had issues getting clean looks and were not able to score very efficiently.

With the Lakers guards facing challenging defensive pressure, more was asked of the Lakers front court players and both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura delivered. LeBron led the team with 31 points, hitting 10 of his 16 field goal attempts and all 10 of his free throws. LeBron also finished with five rebounds and 13 assists, doing well to move the ball and find the open man, particularly early in the game when the Kings blitzed him when he came off ball screens and when picking out teammates running in transition.

LeBron did leave the game early, signaling for a timeout and going straight to the locker room with 3:56 left in the 4th quarter. After the game, LeBron said he was dealing with the sore ankle that has kept him on the injury report for most of the season, but noted he would "be alright".

As for Rui, he shot 13 of 17 from the field, including three of five from behind the arc, to score 29 points. Rui bullied his way in the post against smaller defenders, ran the floor in transition for easy baskets, and hit his spot up jumpers when the ball swung his way.

Those strong games from Hachimura and LeBron, however, were not enough. Anthony Davis had a rough night offensively (14 points, five of 13 shooting), and missed several shots in and around the paint that he normally knocks down. And then defensively, while he did lead the team with 11 rebounds (10 defensive), he did not have his typical impact on that end, mostly playing below the level of screens and hand offs, and then finding himself in no-man's land where he was neither in position to contest the Kings' guards nor recover in time against Domantas Sabonis (16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists).